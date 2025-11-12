Did Neelam Giri Google Tanya Mittal after returning home post Bigg Boss 19 eviction? Here's what she says

The latest evictions from Bigg Boss 19 house this week shocked fans. Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj were evicted from the show, leaving many wondering if the show is indeed scripted. Neelam Giri was evicted from Bigg Boss 19 this week.

In a post-eviction interview with Live Hindustan, Neelam spoke about the confusion and more. She said that the show is not scripted at all.

Neelam Giri says show is not scripted

“Not at all. I don’t think this show is scripted. It’s a reality show, and everything here is real. Even the fights that happened were real. There was no script,” she said.

During her days inside the house, Neelam was mostly spotted hanging out with Tanya Mittal. Despite the many accusations of lying hurled at Tanya, Neelam still trusts her as a friend.

“I didn’t research or look up anything about Tanya because I was a little upset after the eviction. But since then, I have genuinely considered Tanya a friend. I will continue to see her as my friend even outside the house. I was sincere in my friendship with her and always had pure feelings for her. It doesn’t matter to me how rich she is or what she owns,” she said.

Neelam primarily works in the Bhojpuri film and music video industry.

About Bigg Boss 19

Neelam and Abhishek's exits have now left the house with its top 10 contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More.

Recently, there were rumours that the show might be extended due to its popularity. However, according to an India Today report, the show will conclude after its scheduled 15-week run. A source told the portal, “There are absolutely no plans to extend the season. While Bigg Boss 19 has been a success in every way, we wanted to stick to the stipulated 15-week plan. There was never any discussion about an extension — we don’t know how it became a viral topic.” The finale of Bigg Boss 19 will reportedly be held on December 7. The show airs on JioCinema at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.