Mick Jagger is awed by Indian musicians devoting whole lives to learning, calls raagas 'music of eternity' | Exclusive

He may be 82, but Mick Jagger still has the energy of a young man. The Rolling Stones frontman is still creating music. The band’s new album, Foreign Tongues, was released last week. It is their 25th studio album in a journey spanning over six decades, and Mick is still lending his vocals to the songs. And while The Rolling Stones’ sound has been a mix of rock, blues, and country, it has seen influences of Indian music as well, notably in Paint It Black, their iconic song from half a century ago. At 82, Mick Jagger is still creating music.

Ahead of the album’s release, the rock legend sat down with Hindustan Times for a rare chat about music, India, and more.

‘You have to devote your life to this’ Both Mick and The Rolling Stones have been appreciators of Indian sounds and music. Even though he admits he knows ‘very little’ about it, the singer-songwriter explains what draws him to it. “I don't pretend to be knowledgeable about it. But from the very early days, when I was first exposed to it, I always found it amazing. First of all, the incredible hard work that goes into learning one raag. I remember reading a book about a woman learning to be a musician who would travel across Kolkata by train to her music lessons. Then, when she got there, for the first six lessons, the teacher wouldn't even teach her any raagas at all. She had to just do scales.”

The 82-year-old says he admires how Indian musicians devote their lives to learning music, something that never truly stops for them. “Obviously, it's akin to Western classical music in the fact that you have to be very serious. You have to learn a lot. You have to spend a lot of time. You have to devote your life to this. It's devotion of your whole life to this instrument and to make these beautiful sounds,” he adds.