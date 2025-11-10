Bigg Boss 19: Internet furious as Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri get evicted, call it a ‘scripted move’ by makers

As Bigg Boss 19 inches toward its much-awaited grand finale, the drama inside the house is only getting juicier. In a twist that no one saw coming, the reality show bid farewell to not one but two contestants, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri, in a surprise double eviction. The exit has left fans fuming, with people questioning the makers’ decision. Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were evicted from Bigg Boss 19 on Sunday.

In the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan didn’t hold back as he delivered some sharp feedback to actor Ashnoor Kaur. The superstar told her that she had spent most of her time in the house overshadowed by Abhishek Bajaj. Salman also confronted Abhishek for his remarks about Tanya Mittal, reprimanding him for claiming she was flirting when she had only paid him a simple compliment.

Later, during the eviction segment, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt were declared safe, narrowing down the danger zone to Abhishek, Neelam, and Ashnoor. As the house captain, Pranit was given the power to save one contestant and he chose to protect Ashnoor, sparing her from elimination.

As a result, Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj’s journey in the Bigg Boss house came to a close as they were evicted. It turned out to be an emotional moment when Ashnoor broke down in tears, and Abhishek was seen consoling her before making his exit.

Their exit has now left the house with its 10 contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More.

Internet reacts

Their eviction has set off a storm on social media, including Reddit, with fans questioning how Abhishek could be voted out at this stage. Many have dubbed him the “real winner” of the season, while others expressed disappointment over Pranit More’s decision.

“The makers have been trying to remove him for the last two weeks, and it finally happened. It’s just so unfair. He gave everything to this show the effort, the passion, the entertainment. He deserved to stay way more than Kunika, Mridul ,Malti or Shehbaaz, at least,” one wrote, with another sharing, “This honestly feels like the end of the show for me. I can’t keep watching after this.”

One comment read, “He was an honest lad. Just did what he felt right and did not play into the hands of the makers, which painted a target on his back. Sad state of (so-called Reality Show) affairs.”

“I'll always remember this season by him! No matter who wins. He is the winner. That's it,” one wrote. Another commented, “Imagine finalist such as shehbaaz tanya amaal and Malti eww.”

One shared, “Tough luck, Bajaj. The show just lost a great player.Who would've imagined it’d turn out like this Pranit, what a big-time disappointment”, with another writing, “Bajaaj gave 100%. Always. Since day 1. Winners toh makers decide karte hain. And I think anyone who gives 100% is a winner already.”

“What pranit did to him I don’t like pranit anymore what a fruit of friendship,” one wrote.

One post on X read, “To be honest, I may sometimes be against Abhishek Bajaj for some reasons & didn't like his few actions. But still, he DESERVED to be a FINALIST of this season. He was active from Day 1, not like others whose flight took off mid-season. Yes, his ego/attitude was an issue, but in terms of overall contribution, tasks, presence & content, he was ahead of half the contestants. VERY UNFAIR EVICTION.”

“Abhishek Bajaj was a sure-shot finalist, no two ways about it. Yes, he had his flaws like everyone else, but he poured everything into the game & the show. He lived every moment of that journey with intent & conviction. His passion for the game was unmistakable, and he never bent to the makers’ narrative. He played his game, the way he wanted,” shared another.

About Bigg Boss 19

This weekend’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes were high on drama and emotions, with host Salman Khan pulling no punches. The superstar called out Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt for their behaviour, while praising Gaurav Khanna for his performance in the house.

In one episode, Salman was seen celebrating the Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s glorious World Cup 2025 victory with Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra, and in another, he had a fun conversation with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan and Meezan Jafri. They joined Salman on stage to promote their upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2.

Recently, there were rumours that the show might be extended due to its popularity. However, according to an India Today report, the show will conclude after its scheduled 15-week run. A source told the portal, “There are absolutely no plans to extend the season. While Bigg Boss 19 has been a success in every way, we wanted to stick to the stipulated 15-week plan. There was never any discussion about an extension — we don’t know how it became a viral topic.” The finale of Bigg Boss 19 will reportedly be held on December 7. The show airs on JioCinema at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.