Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife Akanksha Jindal calls him a ‘big liar’, says he does not hesitate to lie infront of Salman Khan

Television actor Abhishek Bajaj is currently one of the contestants in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19. However, his personal life continues to make headlines outside the house as his ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, called him out on his multiple lies. Abhishek married Akanksha Jindal in 2017, but the two parted ways in 2020. (Also read: Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife Akanksha Jindal claims he cheated on her: ‘He was involved with a lot of girls’) Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife Akanksha Jindal has made new comments on his statements inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

What Akansha shared

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Akansha shared a clip in which Abhishek is seen talking to Gaurav Khanna about his past. In the caption, she wrote, “He only pretends nice and says exactly what people want to hear. He's been hiding facts his entire life- that's the real reason we got divorced. He's hurt me and other women too.”

Akansha via Instagram Stories.

'Shame isn't in his vocabulary'

She added, “He doesn't even hesitate before lying in front of Salman sir. lying about real age, marital status shows what a big liar is! gaslighting an entire audience on national tv, abhishek's pattern never changed for 15 years he's been playing the same game, even inside the house, he's repeating history with a 21-year-old. clearly, shame isn't in his vocabulary.”

“I'm not here for drama or revenge. I just want the truth to come out, the same way all of you talk about any other contestant,” she concluded.

Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Abhishek is emerging as a strong contestant. His bond with Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More is winning over the audience. This week Pranit More left the Bigg Boss 19 house due to medical reasons. His team reassured fans that he is recovering and is in touch with the Bigg Boss team. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9:30 pm, with a delayed telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.