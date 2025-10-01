Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife Akanksha Jindal claims he cheated on her: ‘He was involved with a lot of girls’

Television actor Abhishek Bajaj is currently locked inside Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19. However, his personal life has made headlines outside the house after details about his ex-wife surfaced online. Abhishek married Akanksha Jindal in 2017, but the two parted ways in 2020. In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Akanksha opened up about the reason behind their divorce. Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife Akanksha Jindal opened up about the reason behind their divorce.

Akanksha revealed that she and Abhishek studied at the same school and reconnected during a reunion. Their friendship grew stronger, and soon after, they began dating. She said they were in a relationship for eight years before tying the knot. According to her, it was a love marriage, though her parents initially objected because they came from different professions and communities. However, she eventually managed to convince them.

Akanksha Jindal claims Abhishek Bajaj cheated on her

Speaking about the split, Akanksha said, “We were in a long-distance relationship, but whatever happened, it happened for the good. Everything just shattered. I was heartbroken, upset, and not in a happy state of mind. Things changed 360 degrees. I was unable to accept a lot of things; of course, he cheated, that was the breaking point. I am someone who reads between the lines. I could sense from his behaviour that our marriage would not work, and when I realised that, I walked out.”

She further added, “He was involved with a lot of girls. Many people from the industry actually spoke to me and showed me his reality. I found some screenshots and confronted him, but he played the victim card and tried to blame me. I was very studious and wanted to become a creator, but he said, ‘You are not allowed.’ He didn’t let me follow my ambitions and hobbies. He is very pretentious and has a very typical mindset. It has been six years since we separated, and I have forgiven him now.”

Akanksha also claimed that Abhishek had tried to restrict her career, insisting she should work as his manager instead of pursuing her own ambitions.

While Abhishek has continued his career as an actor, Akanksha is now a Company Secretary at INJ Law Firm and also works as a social media influencer, creating content related to lifestyle and travel. Following the interview, she shared a three-part open letter on social media, clarifying that she spoke about their past only to reveal the truth and not for sympathy or financial gain.

Abhishek Bajaj in Bigg Boss 19

Meanwhile, inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Abhishek is emerging as a strong contestant. His bond with Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More is winning over the audience. While he is safe from nominations this week, Ashnoor and Pranit are both in danger, along with Nelaam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Zeishaan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, and Nehal Chudasama, who are all battling to survive in the house.