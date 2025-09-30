Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha tries to be Shehnaaz Gill but ends up just being the most annoying contestant

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill’s stint in Bigg Boss 13 was all about authenticity. Her bubbly charm, emotional vulnerability, and ability to entertain won her both Salman Khan’s admiration and a devoted fan following. She wasn’t just a contestant, she became the heartbeat of the season. Shehbaz Badesha is trying hard to be like sister Shehnaaz Gill.

Now, her brother Shehbaz Badesha has entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, and while there was an expectation that he would carry some of Shehnaaz’s charm, he is proving to be the opposite: the season’s most irritating presence.

Shehnaaz’s strength: authentic entertainment

Shehnaaz was dubbed “Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif” by Salman Khan for a reason. From the moment she entered the house, she brought lightness and unpredictability, a mix of humour, innocence, and emotional honesty. She sang Punjabi songs at random, cracked quirky one-liners, and never shied away from showing her vulnerabilities. Her emotions were real, whether it was standing up for friends, confronting rivals, or expressing jealousy when Sidharth interacted with others.

That blend of entertainment and rawness was what made Shehnaaz memorable. She played her game without losing herself in it.

Shehbaz’s misstep: forced frama

Shehbaz entered the house with high expectations but quickly revealed his reliance on forced tactics rather than genuine gameplay. His early moments of comic relief have now given way to behaviour that feels rehearsed and irritating. His attempts to manufacture drama, like hiding housemates’ belongings, come across as childish rather than strategic.

His so-called humour often crosses the line into unnecessary provocation. Worse, it feels calculated. Shehnaaz rarely stooped to personal digs; Shehbaz seems to thrive on them.

A recent example, when Zeishaan Quadri refused his gym duty, Captain Farrhana stepped in to clean. Shehbaz’s remark, “Ladkiyon se saaf karwa rahe hai (He's making a girl clean it),” was petty and hypocritical. Earlier, he had made a big issue about Abhishek Bajaj not making his bed, proving that his comments are selectively convenient.

His spat with Pranit exposed his strategy further. Insults about hygiene, appearance, and personal matters, delivered as “jokes”, were followed by a calculated apology once he secured his screen time. Even his closest allies (Baseer, Neelam and Tanya) have started questioning his motives, calling out his behaviour as attention-seeking rather than genuine.

The core difference

The key difference between Shehnaaz and Shehbaz lies in authenticity. Shehnaaz’s gameplay came from her personality. Shehbaz’s gameplay appears to come from a manual, a checklist of “Bigg Boss tricks” he believes will keep him relevant. Shehnaaz engaged audiences; Shehbaz irritates them.

It’s also clear that his alliances with Amaal and Zeishaan are strategic rather than heartfelt, a transactional game rather than genuine connection.

Bigg Boss isn’t just noise

Bigg Boss has always been about more than just drama. It’s about creating moments that matter, moments that reflect a contestant’s true self. Shehnaaz understood this. Shehbaz doesn’t seem to. For him, the game has become a desperate attempt to be seen, even if it means stooping to unnecessary fights and cheap humour.

If Bigg Boss 19 is to avoid letting him become the poster boy for irritation rather than entertainment, Shehbaz needs to rethink his approach and fast. Otherwise, he risks not just losing the game but losing credibility entirely.