Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Jariwala ‘doesn't mind’ when paparazzi focus on her back: I worked hard…

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala had a hilarious take on the debate around photographers clicking female actors from behind. Talking to her co-contestant Paras Chhabra on his podcast, she shared why she ‘doesn’t mind’ when the paparazzi do that. (Also Read: Ranvir Shorey on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana Makbul's win: 'It's all a big mess…') Shefali Jariwala is known for contesting in Bigg Boss 13 and is known as the Kaanta Laga Girl.

Shefali Jariwala’s take

Shefali was recently hosted by Paras on his podcast, Abraa ka Dabra Show. He recalled an incident where Shefali was out with her husband, Parag Tyagi, and he asked her not to bend when her earring fell to the ground.

He recalled, “I saw one of your reels with Parag. Your earring fell down and you were about to pick it up. Cameraman hota hain aapke a** pe (And the cameraman would’ve focused on your back). Then bhai asked you not to bend and he picked it up instead.”

Shefali however claimed that she ‘didn’t mind’ because she has worked hard on her body. “I don’t mind, I work bloody hard on my a**. Toh thora accha dikhe, I don’t mind. (I just want it to look good),” she said, cracking up Paras.

When celebs asked not to be clicked from behind

Earlier, Mrunal Thakur once requested the paparazzi not to click her from behind as she walks away. Janhvi Kapoor also once told them, “Aap na galat galat angles mat liya kijiye please (Please don’t take photos from wrong angles).” while promoting Mr and Mrs Mahi.

She also said on The Male Feminist for Hauterrfly, “I think I said something while promoting Mahi, ‘Please galat angle se mat lena,’ and since then they have been like, ‘Nahi, nahi hum peeche se nahi lenge! Are mudo mudo (No, we will not click from behind. Turn around).”

Singer Neha Bhasin took a jibe at them for taking shots from behind. When asked to pose for a photo, she once sarcastically said, “Lena toh aapne humesha peeche se hi hota hai (You always click from behind anyway)” Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ayesha Khan also once shared a long note on her Instagram stories, criticising some photographers.