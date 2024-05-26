Janhvi Kapoor claims there is a celebrity ration card for paparazzi: ‘Agar aapki price ho to...’

Janhvi Kapoor has gained popularity for both her on-screen as well as off-screen appearances. The actor who has emerged as one of the favourite celebrities among photographers recently made a candid revelation. In an interview with The Lallantop, Janhvi revealed that paparazzi get paid per photo of a star, depending on their popularity. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor surprises internet with her views on Gandhi, Ambedkar, casteism: ‘Very impressed’. Watch) Janhvi Kapoor has revealed that there is a celebrity ration card for paparazzi.(Photo: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor says there is a price for celebrity photos

Janhvi, when quizzed about her views on paparazzi culture opined, “Like right now, Mr and Mrs Mahi's promotion is going on; they are called to the airport to click my picture. But when the film's promotion is not happening, when I am not going for shoots, when I want to disappear, then, if they want to put in extra effort, and this has happened many times, they follow the car because they get paid for every picture, every image.”

She further added, “Every celebrity has a ration card. Their pictures sell for so much. If your price is high, they reach you, follow your car. If the price is not that high, you call paparazzi.”

About Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. She has a younger sister called Khushi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Janhvi's first film was Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak produced by Karan Johar. She acted opposite Ishaan Khattar in the romantic-drama. Dhadak was the remake of the Marathi film Sairat.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects

Janhvi is reuniting with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao, in her upcoming sports romantic-drama Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar. She will also be seen in Sudhanshu Saria's espionage thriller Ulajh, co-starring Gulshan Deviah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain. The actor is currently shooting for Dharma Productions' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She is once again paired opposite her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan in the movie. Janhvi's Mr and Mrs Mahi will release on May 31.