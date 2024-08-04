Ranvir Shorey on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana Makbul's win: 'It's all a big mess…'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale was held in Mumbai on Friday with actor Sana Makbul emerging as the winner. She won over actor Ranvir Shorey and rapper Naved Shaikh aka Naezy to lift the trophy and a cash prize of ₹25 lakhs. The reality show displayed a fierce competition between Sana and Ranvir, and the latter addressed the same in an interview to India Today as he reflected on his Bigg Boss OTT 3 journey. Also read: Sana Makbul opens up on winning Bigg Boss OTT 3 Actor and Big Boss OTT Season 3 finalist Ranvir Shorey poses for pictures after the reality show's grand finale on August 2. (PTI)

'Quite a roller-coaster ride'

Ranvir said, “It was an intense experience, quite a roller-coaster ride. The show puts you through emotions in a way that the reality blurs, about what you are, or others are. It's all a big mess but you learn so much, about yourself and people. I tried to take the best out of what I had.”

'It's all about how Bigg Boss wants you to play'

Ranvir maintained that Sana did not deserve to win the show hosted by actor Anil Kapoor, saying, "This show has been unpredictable. Not just about her winning but also the many eliminations that happened earlier. However, it's all about what and how Bigg Boss wants you to play, and a lot also depends on votes and fans. So, one has to respect that."

Earlier, in an interview with ANI after the Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale, Ranvir had also said, "Reaching the top 3 is entirely due to the audience's support... my core ambition is not to win a reality show; it lies in filmmaking and acting. I am coming out after 42 days, I hope to face new challenges."

He also teased an upcoming project, a show titled Shekhar Home, set to release on JioCinema, with Kay Kay Menon in the lead role. Shekhar Home will premiere on August 14, 2024.