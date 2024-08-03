Sana Makbul opens up on winning Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘There came a point when I was left all alone'

In a thrilling conclusion to one of the most watched reality TV seasons, television actor Sana Makbul has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 3. The highly anticipated finale, aired on Friday night, was a star-studded event hosted by Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor, who revealed Sana as the winner of this season's edition. (Also Read – Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner is Sana Makbul: Beats Ranvir Shorey, Naezy for top spot) Sana Makbul wins Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy

Sana Makbul, known for her assertive personality and strategic gameplay, claimed the top position, securing the prestigious trophy and a substantial cash prize of ₹25 lakh.

In an interview with ANI, post-winning the reality show, Sana reflected on the emotional rollercoaster she experienced inside the Bigg Boss house. "In the Bigg Boss house, it's all mixed emotions," she said, recounting the challenges she faced as alliances shifted and friends turned away.

"The first two weeks, everything seems fine. As the game progresses, things keep changing and people keep shifting. Those who used to sit together would speak badly about you, and those who weren't sitting together would talk even more behind your back," she shared.

She recounted, "There came a point when I was left all alone. Groups were forming in the house. Then a moment came when my friends started turning away, and it felt like the friends I had made, who used to understand me, pamper me, and make me laugh, were no longer there."

"It felt good to be with them, to eat and drink with them; nothing else mattered because these four people were with me. But as they started leaving, it felt worse and the house seemed to be turning against me. But I think it's the willpower that you have not to give up, and I was very focused.," Sana shared.

Despite feeling isolated at times, Sana remained focused on her goal. "I came here to win, and I won," she asserted with pride.

Acknowledging the support of her fans and fellow contestants, Sana expressed heartfelt gratitude. "Thank you so much for loving me. You've turned me from stubborn Sana into a stubborn winner Sana," she added, dedicating her victory to rapper Naezy, who she credited with an unwavering belief in her abilities.

The finale also saw other finalists, including Naezy, actors Ranvir Shorey and Sai Ketan Rao, and content creator Kritika Malik, who competed fiercely for the title.

While Sana Makbul emerged as the victor, Ranvir Shorey was declared the second runner-up, leaving Sana and Naezy as the top contenders. (ANI)