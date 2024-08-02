Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner is Sana Makbul: Beats Ranvir Shorey, Naezy for top spot

After several ups and downs, the third chapter of Bigg Boss OTT came to an end on a glittering note, with Sana Makbul merging as the winner. On Friday, Anil Kapoor announced the name of the winner at the grand finale, which saw a lot of drama, action and suspense. Also read: Anil Kapoor’s Bigg Boss OTT 3 attracts more views than Salman Khan's season 2 Sana Makbul has won Bigg Boss OTT 3.

The race to grab the trophy was between Sana Makbul and Naezy. Apart from the coveted trophy, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 also picked up ₹25 lakh as prize money.

When it comes to Sana's journey in Bigg Boss house, it was full of ups and downs. There were times when she was called 'naagin and villain' by Ranvir Shorey and there were times when she was questioned by host Anil Kapoor on almost every Weekend Ka Vaar. However, Sana stood tall with her opinions in Bigg Boss OTT 3. During the journey, Anil questioned Sana's enthusiasm to win and dubbed it as an obsession. She was also questioned about her friendship with Vishal, Naezy, and Lovekesh.

The finale episode started with five finalists of the show: Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, and Kritika Malik. However, Ranvir, Sai and Kritika failed to reach the end of the race, and were eliminated midway. Kritika was the first finalist to get evicted.

About the grand finale

The final part of the show came with a dash of music, dance, nostalgia and a whole lot of emotions. It started with Anil Kapoor entering the stage dancing to Naach Punjaban, with all the former contestants joining him on stage. The season finale was aired on Jio Cinema from 9pm on August 2.

One of the highlights of the grand finale was Ranvir Shorey arriving in a new look, sans his beard. When Anil Kapoor asked him about his new look, he said that he had made a promise that if he ever reached the finals, he would get rid of his beard.

The finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 also featured two surprise guests who were a part of the elimination process. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, who are gearing up for the release of their horror-comedy Stree 2, brought in some fun to the final episode.

Anil also spoke about hosting the show, saying, “Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been an incredible journey. It has brought out the child and the father in me. I've laughed, I've been stern, and I've experienced a rollercoaster of emotions.”

More about the show

The reality show, which had celebrity contestants getting locked inside a house for over a month, premiered on June 21 at 9 pm. The other contestants included Paulomi Polo Das, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Gera Dixit, Neeraj Goyat and Armaan Malik and his two wives - Payal and Kritika. Adnaan Shaikh joined in a few weeks after as a wild card entry.

The third season of the show also marked Anil Kapoor's debut as a reality show host. He stepped into Salman Khan’s shoes as he was busy with his other professional commitments. Prior to him, Karan Johar had hosted the first season of the show.