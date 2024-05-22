Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 to premiere in June, watch new announcement promo

The announcement for the next season of Bigg Boss OTT is here! After months of speculation around whether the season will happen or not, Jio Cinema has now revealed that the upcoming season will release this June. (Also read: Amid security threats, Salman Khan to return as host of Bigg Boss OTT 3) The next season of Bigg Boss premieres this June.

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 announcement

On Wednesday, Jio Cinema released a minute-long announcement promo on their official Instagram account, where they unveiled that Bigg Boss OTT will arrive next month in June. The exact date is not yet out.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The promo showed a mix of the many fights, arguments, and must-watch moments from the show over the years, ranging from Elvish Yadav's fights in the house to Shehnaaz Gill's ‘Sada kutta Tommy’ dialogue, with the voiceover that said, “Ye viral moment sab bhool jaoge! Bigg Boss OTT ka agla season dekh kar baki sab bhool jaoge. Kyuki ye season hoga khaas! Ekdum Jhakkas (You will forget these viral moments because this season will be special!)”

Reacting to the announcement, a fan wrote, "Super excited!" Another said, “Can't wait for season 3!” “Can June come any faster,” asked an excited fan.

More details

Last month, Endemol Shine India shared a graphic poster of Salman Khan announcing the upcoming season. Sharing the poster, they wrote, “Ready for the Entertainment & Drama? Comment below who YOU want to see SLAYINGG in the next season of #biggbossotts3.” This announcement came amid the actor making headlines for the gunshots that were fired outside his Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area on April 14.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and it was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show was won by Munawar Faruqui.