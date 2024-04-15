Salman Khan firing case timeline: Gunshots outside his home to Salim Khan's reaction and Anmol Bishnoi's message

It was not a normal Sunday for the Khans at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. What should’ve been a relaxing day for the family turned tense when, early on April 14, gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan’s home. With the Mumbai police jumping into action and Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi taking credit for the incident, a lot went down throughout the day. Here’s a complete timeline. (Also Read: Salman Khan's family very cautious after firing outside his Mumbai home: Report) A few days before the firing, Salman Khan greets fans outside his home on Eid.(PTI)

Gunshots fired outside Salman’s home

Many woke up on Sunday to the news that gunshots were fired outside Salman’s residence in Mumbai around 5 am. Two unidentified persons had opened fire, and according to the police, three rounds were initially believed fired. The police reached the scene with forensic teams, and security was beefed up outside his residence. ANI and Hindustan Times shared visuals of the forensic team combing the crime scene, discovering a bullet that had hit the building’s wall, apart from uncovering four casings.

CCTV footage of suspects surfaces

In the initial findings, cops found it hard to recognise the suspects’ faces or their bike’s number in the CCTV footage. However, it was clear that the shooting was a drive-by. Both the riders were also wearing helmets, making it even more difficult to identify them. However, an FIR was filed against the unidentified persons by the Bandra police based on statements of people who heard the gunshot. It was reported that a two-wheeler was recovered not far from the actor’s home.

Salim Khan remains unperturbed

Despite the hullabaloo surrounding his son, Salim Khan was in no mood to be bullied. Not only did the noted screenwriter go for a walk after the incident, according to a report by Etimes, a source was quoted as saying, “Salim Khan is not perturbed at all and carried out his routine as always. The family is very cautious and careful. Salman Khan is safe and sound and is with them.”

In a video shared by Zoom, businessman Zafar Sareshwala says, “Salman was in the house when the attack occurred. One shot was fired at the gallery where Salman and Salim saab stand. They’ve done this to terrorize and scare us so that they could boast, see, we shot guns at Salman Khan’s house, we escaped, and now you keep Rs. 50 lakhs ready. The family is not scared of what has happened, Salman was at ease, Salma aunty was normal. Salim saab went for a walk because he refused to be terrorised. Even the Mumbai police commissioner called him and said, this is the best reply; you’ve basically finished their whole effort.”

Salim also told News18, “There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry.”

Pooja Bhatt, politicians react

Reacting to the news of firing outside Salman’s home, Pooja Bhatt wrote on X, “Horrific and condemnable. If this can happen with a police van parked outside the Khan residence for protection then it is fair to say that safety is an illusion. Need more stringent surveillance in Bandra for certain. Robberies were rife a while ago and now a shoot out? Scary.” Salman has Y+ security cover by the police since 2022.

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Sohail Khan, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan, apart from Mahesh Manjrekar, rushed to Salman’s home. Politicians Raj Thackrey, Rahul Kanal and Baba Siddiqui were also clicked visiting his residence. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde spoke to the actor over the phone, while NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule strongly reacted to firing outside Salman's house and called it a ‘complete failure of the Home Ministry.’

Anmol Bishnoi allegedly claims responsibility

In a Facebook post purpotedly written by Anmol, also an accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, allegedly claimed responsibility for the shooting. He wrote in Hindi, “We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. Also, we have two pet dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel, whom you consider your Gods. I don't want to say much. Jai Shri Ram!”

Crime branch takes over

The Mumbai Crime Branch has now taken over the case, with more than 10 teams deployed to investigate. Fresh images from a new CCTV footage allegedly of the two assailants circulated online. The police is yet to verify these claims. However, the police did verify to the press that one of the assailants is suspected to be from Gurugram.

