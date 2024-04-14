Eknath Shinde assures security to Salman Khan after firing outside actor's house

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday spoke to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and assured him of tight security and vigil after two persons opened fire several rounds of shots outside his residence at Bandra's Galaxy apartments in Mumbai. Actor Salman Khan with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde(ANI/ File)

Read here: Salman Khan's family very cautious after firing outside his Mumbai home

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

While briefing the media over the incident, Shinde said, "This is an unfortunate incident. Police are investigating it. The accused will be caught, and stringent action will be taken against them. Those who take the law into their own hands won't be spared."

He further said that he has spoken to the Mumbai police commissioner to increase the security of the Khan family. He also assured Salman Khan that the government is with him and he need not worry.

"Mumbai Police Commissioner has been informed to assess the security of Salman Khan and his entire family & increase the security. I have also spoken with Salman Khan too. I have told him that the Government is with him and he need not worry..." he added.

The metropolitan police has registered an FIR against two unidentified persons under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the IPC and Arms Act based on the statement of Salman Khan's security guard, ANI reported.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the police are probing the matter and the relevant details would be shared once they are received.

Read here: Bike-borne assailants open fire outside Salman Khan’s Bandra apartment: Police

Earlier on Sunday, at around 5am, two unidentified persons opened fire outside the house of Salman Khan. Though no one was injured in the shooting. DCP Mumbai, Raj Tilak Roushan, told ANI, "Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing."

However, the opposition has slammed Mahayuti government over the law and order situation in the state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, while addressing the reporters said that where the state's home minister was, adding that "he is in election mode 24 hours".

"Law and order is in danger in the state. Where is the Home Minister? He is in election mode 24 hours, sometimes in Delhi, in an election campaign meeting, sometimes sitting in a conspiracy to eliminate his opponent. Who will look after law and order by the BJP?" he said.

The shooting incident came after the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs issued several threats to the Bollywood actor. Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus. The actor has also been authorised to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armored vehicle for added protection.

(With inputs from agencies)