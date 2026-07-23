'May invite legal action': Delhi University asks students to stay away from protest at Jantar Mantar

The post began by emphasising the university's concern for the safety of its students and faculty.

In a social media post, the administration urged students to prioritise their well-being and remain away from any unlawful gatherings.

With the CJP-led protest continuing at Jantar Mantar, Delhi University has appealed to its students and faculty to refrain from visiting the demonstration site, citing safety concerns and possible legal consequences.

"Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action."

Also read | IIT Madras asks student body to delete pro-protest Instagram video

The university reminded students that participation in such gatherings could have consequences beyond immediate legal issues.

It added, "Such activities can also pose serious risks to students’ personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities. Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law."

University warns against fake and misleading content Delhi University also cautioned students about misinformation being circulated during the ongoing protests. The post stated, "Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation."

IIT Madras asks student body to delete video Meanwhile, a student body at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has alleged that senior institute officials asked it to delete an Instagram video posted in support with students protesting over examination irregularities and denied permission for a peaceful gathering, saying it could “disrupt” the institute’s relations with the Centre and “tarnish” IIT Madras’ image.

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According to the group, ChintaBAR, a recognised independent student body, it sought permission on July 20 to organise a peaceful gathering in support of students affected by paper leaks and irregularities in national-level entrance examinations such as NEET-UG and UGC-NET, as well as those participating in ongoing protests in Delhi and elsewhere.

CJP calls nationwide protest The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called for a nationwide protest on Friday, July 24, urging supporters, student unions and civil society groups to hold peaceful demonstrations across districts in solidarity with those it claims were victims of police brutality during recent protests.

Also read | Pakistan asked about ongoing CJP protests in India. Their reply

In a poster shared on social media, the CJP urged people across the country to join the protest under the call, “Every District. One Day. One Demand.”

The party has asked supporters to organise peaceful demonstrations in every district and stand in solidarity with those it says were subjected to police action. It has urged participants to gather at designated locations and read out the students' demands before the assembled crowd.