Pakistan asked about ongoing CJP protests in India. Their reply

On being asked if Indian administration dealing “harshly” with the protestors in India accounts for human rights violation, Pakistan's foreign affairs spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, said, “This is an internal matter of India. We do not offer comments on such matters.”

Pakistan on Thursday refused to comment on the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protests, calling it an internal matter of India.

Responding to the ongoing protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the government's decision to set up fast-track courts to ensure "swift and stringent punishment" for those involved in paper leaks.

Thousands of supporters continued to gather at the protest site at Jantar Mantar. The turnout has increased since the party's 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20, during which clashes broke out between protesters and police, with reports alleging that security personnel resorted to a lathi charge and tear gas.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday continued its protest for the 34th consecutive day, demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students."

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CJP rejected the move, reiterating its core demand: resignation of Pradhan. Sharing the post on X, the official handle of CJP wrote, “Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign | धर्मेंद्र प्रधान को इस्तीफ़ा देना होगा.”

Govt approached CJP 4 times Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the government is ready to talk to CJP either at Union Health Minister JP Nadda's residence or office.

"Wherever you want we can discuss, either at Nadda Ji's house or office," Singh said. He also said that the government has approached the CJP four times so far.

"Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution," Singh said, adding, "We do not stand on prestige."

However, CJP has refused to talk at Nadda's residence or office and called for a neutral place to talk. Party's spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said that they called the government at Jantar Mantar to hold talks but the proposal was turned down.

"Minister Jitendra Singh has tweeted that they have reached out four times and that the CJP can talk anytime it wants. We asked them to come to Jantar Mantar. They refused. They asked us to come to JP Nadda's house," Ranka said.

Earlier, party's chief spokesperson, Saurav Das, signalled the party's willingness to hold talks at a "neutral" venue, suggesting the Constitution Club of India as a possible location.

"We are not going to anyone's house or office. A janta darbar is being held here, and if the ministers want to talk, they should come to the people. The discussion should take place at Jantar Mantar," Das said.