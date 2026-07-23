Pakistan asked about ongoing CJP protests in India. Their reply
CJP on Thursday continued its protest for the 34th consecutive day, demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Pakistan on Thursday refused to comment on the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protests, calling it an internal matter of India.
On being asked if Indian administration dealing “harshly” with the protestors in India accounts for human rights violation, Pakistan's foreign affairs spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, said, “This is an internal matter of India. We do not offer comments on such matters.”
CJP continues protest
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday continued its protest for the 34th consecutive day, demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.
Thousands of supporters continued to gather at the protest site at Jantar Mantar. The turnout has increased since the party's 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20, during which clashes broke out between protesters and police, with reports alleging that security personnel resorted to a lathi charge and tear gas.
Responding to the ongoing protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the government's decision to set up fast-track courts to ensure "swift and stringent punishment" for those involved in paper leaks.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students."
Also Read: Dharmendra Pradhan's old post with Sonam Wangchuk, his wife goes viral: 'Appreciate their passion'
CJP rejected the move, reiterating its core demand: resignation of Pradhan. Sharing the post on X, the official handle of CJP wrote, “Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign | धर्मेंद्र प्रधान को इस्तीफ़ा देना होगा.”
Govt approached CJP 4 times
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the government is ready to talk to CJP either at Union Health Minister JP Nadda's residence or office.
"Wherever you want we can discuss, either at Nadda Ji's house or office," Singh said. He also said that the government has approached the CJP four times so far.
"Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution," Singh said, adding, "We do not stand on prestige."
However, CJP has refused to talk at Nadda's residence or office and called for a neutral place to talk. Party's spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said that they called the government at Jantar Mantar to hold talks but the proposal was turned down.
"Minister Jitendra Singh has tweeted that they have reached out four times and that the CJP can talk anytime it wants. We asked them to come to Jantar Mantar. They refused. They asked us to come to JP Nadda's house," Ranka said.
Earlier, party's chief spokesperson, Saurav Das, signalled the party's willingness to hold talks at a "neutral" venue, suggesting the Constitution Club of India as a possible location.
"We are not going to anyone's house or office. A janta darbar is being held here, and if the ministers want to talk, they should come to the people. The discussion should take place at Jantar Mantar," Das said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKarishma Ayaldasani
Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world. She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising. Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work.Read More