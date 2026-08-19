Hayden Panettiere gaming career tribute: Eerie 'Kingdom Hearts' farewell was made day before death - watch video

According to the video, Osment and Gallagher performed the “Realm of Darkness” ending sequence from Kingdom Hearts, a scene they had not previously performed together live.

Haley Joel Osment, who voices Sora, and David Gallagher, the voice of Riku, reunited at the D23 “Deep Dive into Kingdom Hearts” panel in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, August 15. Their performance took on a strikingly poignant meaning after Panettiere’s family confirmed her death the following day.

Hayden Panettiere ’s connection to the Kingdom Hearts franchise has drawn fresh attention after her longtime video-game co-stars performed an emotional scene involving her character Kairi just one day before the actress’ death at 36.

Why was Hayden Panettiere replaced as the voice of Kairi in Kingdom Hearts III?

Why was Hayden Panettiere replaced as the voice of Kairi in Kingdom Hearts III?

How did the D23 performance of Hayden Panettiere's co-stars change in significance after her death?

How did the D23 performance of Hayden Panettiere's co-stars change in significance after her death?

What role did Hayden Panettiere play in the Kingdom Hearts series?

What role did Hayden Panettiere play in the Kingdom Hearts series?

The performance featured Osment and Gallagher reading dialogue from the game while footage played behind them. The scene centers on Sora and Riku as they reunite and prepare to continue their journey.

The moment ended with the two actors clasping hands and embracing as the audience applauded.

The performance became particularly emotional after news broke of Panettiere’s death on Sunday. The actress had voiced Kairi, one of the franchise’s central characters, beginning with the original Kingdom Hearts game in 2002.

Hayden Panettiere’s gaming career and Kairi role Panettiere’s work in the Kingdom Hearts series formed an important part of her career beyond television and film.

She first provided Kairi’s voice in the original Kingdom Hearts in 2002. She returned as the character in Kingdom Hearts II in 2005 and later reprised the role for Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep, the 2010 prequel.

Kairi is one of the series’ seven Princesses of Heart and is closely linked to Sora and Riku throughout the games.

Panettiere was later replaced as Kairi’s voice actor in Kingdom Hearts III, with Alyson Stoner taking over the role.

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Why the D23 performance drew attention The D23 performance itself was not presented as a tribute to Panettiere because it took place before her death was publicly confirmed, New York Post reported.

Its timing, however, gave the scene a different significance after the news emerged.

Osment and Gallagher performed dialogue about separation, reunion and continuing forward together, with the scene ending as Sora and Riku joined hands.

Panettiere’s Kairi was not physically represented by a performer during the live scene, but her character is central to the emotional relationship between the three characters in the franchise.

Panettiere, known for roles including Heroes and Nashville, died at 36. Her family confirmed her death on August 17.