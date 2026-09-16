Seven Republicans join Democrats to limit Trump’s Iran war powers: Who are they?

Seven House Republicans expressed disapproval of President Donald Trump's military operations in Iran on Tuesday, aligning with Democratic colleagues to advance a resolution designed to constrain the executive's authority over military engagement. The House passed a resolution limiting President Trump's military authority in Iran, with seven Republicans joining Democrats in the vote. (Getty Images via AFP)

Who are the seven Republicans? Nancy Mace of South Carolina, along with Iowa Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn, became inaugural participants in the restriction initiative. They were accompanied by four Republicans who had previously supported comparable initiatives: Tom Barrett representing Michigan, Brian Fitzpatrick representing Pennsylvania, Warren Davidson representing Ohio, and Thomas Massie representing Kentucky.

House votes to restrict Trump's military engagement in Iran with Republican backing Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., sponsored the war powers resolution, which received support from fourteen Democratic House members, including Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. However, it was Republican legislators whose backing proved instrumental in securing passage of the measure.

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Seven House Republicans united with all 213 voting Democrats to approve the legislation through a 220 to 204 vote conducted late Tuesday evening.

Those opposing the legislation comprised 203 House Republicans and Representative Kevin Kiley, an independent from California who aligns with the Republican caucus.

Representative Tom Barrett of Michigan stated to Fox News Digital on Tuesday morning prior to the vote: “I’ve been consistent on that since the war powers provision expired after 60 days of engagement.”

Republicans assert constitutional authority to declare war rests with the legislative branch Members of the Republican party who supported the removal of American military personnel from Iran have consistently maintained that the constitutional authority to declare war rests with the legislative branch, not the executive branch.

The War Powers Resolution enacted in 1973 typically permits a president to commit United States armed forces to hostile operations for a maximum of 60 days without obtaining congressional approval, and provides for an additional 30-day period for withdrawal under specific conditions. Proponents of this legislation contend that this authorized timeframe has already concluded.

The Trump administration has contended that the president is exercising his constitutionally granted authority as commander in chief and has justified the ongoing military operation directed toward Iran, asserting that the resolution would inappropriately constrain the president's capacity to safeguard United States forces and national security interests.

Iran war and midterm elections The ongoing conflict in Iran has emerged as a contentious political issue during the current midterm election cycle, creating divisions within the Republican party while simultaneously furnishing Democratic opponents with ammunition to characterize Trump's actions as initiating yet another protracted military engagement.

Several lawmakers and policy analysts have attributed the escalating conflict to increased fuel costs at retail gasoline stations, an economic concern anticipated to significantly influence voter preferences.

The situation has prompted Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., a prominent opponent of Trump's international military commitments, to initiate proceedings aimed at compelling a legislative vote regarding the impeachment of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Despite this, the majority of Republican members continue to demonstrate their support for the president and maintain that his actions remain firmly within the scope of his constitutional authority.

The Senate approved a similar resolution during June of the current year, similarly featuring multiple Republican members voting against Trump's position.

However, if an identical measure successfully pass through both legislative chambers, Trump has communicated his opposition to such legislation, suggesting that a presidential veto would probably occur if the bill reaches his desk for signature.