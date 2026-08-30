South Carolina shooting: Who was Chris DeLong Jr.? Columbia police officer killed, another injured in gunfire

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting near a park on Hazelwood Road that killed one officer and injured a second. The suspect has been killed too, according to 13 WIBW. Who was Chris DeLong Jr.? Columbia cop killed in South Carolina shooting (@scpolicycouncil/X)

The slain officer has been identified as 29-year-old Chris DeLong Jr. The

South Carolina Policy Council, Lancaster PD, Lexington Police(SC) and others remembered DeLong in social media posts.

The injured officer has been identified as David Demick.

Who was Chris DeLong Jr.? DeLong Jr. was reportedly hired by the department in 2024. He had graduated from the Criminal Justice Academy in January 2025, when he was assigned to the Southeast region.

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“Our hearts are broken this evening,” Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said, 13 WIBW. “We gather under the worst circumstances you could possibly imagine.”

South Carolina Policy Council wrote on X, “Rest in Peace to Columbia Police Officer Christopher Delong Jr. who was shot and killed today (8/29/26) in the line of duty. Officer Delong was a son, a father, a husband, a friend, co worker and a public servant. He leaves behind his wife, two small children and his parents. His father was in Law Enforcement himself.”

“Please keep his family, friends and Columbia Police in your prayers as they navigate through this tragedy,” it added.

Lancaster PD wrote on Facebook, “The Lancaster Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the members of the Columbia Police Department, SC and to the family, friends, and loved ones of Officer Christopher DeLong following his tragic line-of-duty death. Officer DeLong made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the Columbia community. His loss is felt not only by those who knew and served alongside him, but by the entire law enforcement community.

The post added, “We send our continued thoughts and prayers to the other Columbia Police officer who was injured during this incident. We pray for that officers strength, healing, and full recovery. During this difficult time, we ask the Lancaster community to join us in keeping Officer DeLong’s wife, his two young children, his family and friends, and all of the men and women of the Columbia Police Department in your thoughts and prayers. We stand with our brothers and sisters of the Columbia Police Department as they grieve the loss of one of their own. Officer Christopher DeLong, thank you for your service, your courage, and your sacrifice. May you rest easy, Brother. We have the watch from here.”