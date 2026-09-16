'Don't want to continue war with US', Beijing ready to ‘safeguard’ Tehran's rights: Inside Iran-China talks

As the conflict between the US and Iran kept concerns over regional security high, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday. China's foreign minister Wang Yi said Beijing was willing to "safeguard" Iran's rights during talks with his counterpart Abbas Araghchi. (Reuters)

Araghchi clarified that Iran is not interested in continuing the Middle East conflict, as he held the key talks with Wang Yi, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the Chinese minister reportedly said that Beijing was willing to "safeguard" Iran's rights during the talks.

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China-Iran talks amid Middle East war What Iran told China about the war with US Iranian minister Abbas Araghchi clarified Tehran's position and said that Iran is not interested in prolonging the conflict and was prepared to return to diplomatic channels while defending what it considers its legitimate rights

Affirming that Tehran considered the US-Iran MoU to remain in force, he added that Iran and Oman have reached an agreement on arrangements to reopen the crucial maritime corridor, the Strait of Hormuz.

A key focus of the talks was the Strait of Hormuz, the report added.

Araghchi said that Iran was ready to deepen cooperation with China within that framework. He also briefed Wang Yi on the latest developments in the region and the Gulf.

This is Araghchi's fifth visit to China since 2024.

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China's push for ending US-Iran war During the meeting, Wang Yi urged the US and Iran to return to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). According to a Chinese foreign ministry readout cited by news agency PTI, he further noted that extending the conflict serves neither the parties involved nor the international community.

Highlighting China's stance, the minister emphasised that Beijing encourages Tehran and Washington to stay rational, exercise restraint, return to the MoU early, and restore negotiation channels.

Wang Yi said China, as a UN Security Council permanent member and Iran's strategic partner, is ready to play a constructive role in resolving disputes and safeguarding Tehran's legitimate rights and interests.

China is "willing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with Iran, and safeguard Iran's legitimate rights and interests", Wang told Araghchi, according to AFP.

He also expressed concern that the conflict could spread further to Yemen and the Red Sea.

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Xi-Trump meeting in US The talks between Iran and China come at a crucial time as Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to travel to Washington soon.

The Iran war will be a closely watched topic at Xi's meeting with US President Donald Trump, the report added.

US-Iran war The US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, killing its then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Following this, Tehran targeted US interests in the region.

The war has restricted the movement of ships and oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, which has caused widespread global concern.

(with inputs from agencies)