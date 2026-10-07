Delta, Air Canada planes collide at LAX: What happened?

A Delta Air Lines plane and an Air Canada aircraft collided while moving on the ground at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Tuesday, October 6, officials said. The incident happened at about 10:30am local time on a taxiway as the Delta flight was preparing to leave for Tokyo. Delta and Air Canada planes collided at LAX, but no injuries were reported as federal officials investigate what happened.. Photographer: Graham Hughes/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Delta aircraft’s left wingtip clipped the horizontal stabilizer on the tail of an Air Canada plane. The Air Canada aircraft had arrived from Toronto and was being towed toward its gate when the contact happened.

No injuries were reported, and flights at LAX continued operating normally. Both aircraft were taken out of service for inspection. The FAA is investigating what led to the collision.

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What happened between Delta and Air Canada planes at LAX? The Delta aircraft involved was Flight 7, an Airbus A350 that was taxiing for its Tokyo flight. The Air Canada aircraft was Flight AC785, which had just completed its trip from Toronto.

According to the FAA, the Delta plane’s left wingtip made contact with the horizontal stabilizer of the Air Canada aircraft. Images from the scene showed part of the Delta wingtip damaged and caught against the Air Canada plane’s tail.

Delta said the aircraft had 275 passengers and 15 crew members on board. There were no reported injuries.

The airline said: “Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologize to our customers for the experience and delay in their travels.”

Air Canada said its aircraft would be removed from service for inspection and repairs.

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FAA investigates LAX plane collision The collision took place on a taxiway rather than a runway, according to airport officials. Los Angeles World Airports, which operates LAX, said flights continued as normal after the incident.

The FAA has opened an investigation into the collision. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was also notified.

Delta said its maintenance teams and airport staff were checking the aircraft and working with officials following the incident. Air Canada also confirmed that its plane would remain out of service while it undergoes checks and repairs.

The FAA’s information is preliminary, so details about exactly how the two aircraft came into contact could change as the investigation continues.