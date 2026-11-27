House Oversight Chairman James Comer has predicted that an indictment is coming for Representative Ilhan Omar. A Minnesota Democrat, is under a growing federal investigation. She has not been charged with a crime and has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. James Comer predicts an indictment for Ilhan Omar as a federal investigation continues. (File Photo/AP) more

"I think an indictment's coming," Comer said during an appearance on Newsmax's Finnerty.

“They've got her on two fronts. First of all, the immigration fraud. That's something that the Department of Justice and Homeland Security have been working together on,” he said.

Comer said the second part of the investigation concerns alleged welfare fraud. He said the House Oversight Committee had looked into the matter, but House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries objected, saying it should be handled by the House Ethics Committee.

Comer also said Omar should leave her committee assignments while the investigation continues. He pointed to former New York Congressman George Santos, who stepped down from his committee roles before he was expelled from Congress.