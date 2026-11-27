“The DEA has plenty of work to do in its own country. A lot,” Sheinbaum said, pointing to the report. “The first thing it should do is investigate corruption in the United States linked to organized crime, or what they call terrorist groups.”

President Claudia Sheinbaum, in harsh comments Thursday, read excerpts from a new investigation by The Associated Press revealing how the DEA allowed at least 1.4 million counterfeit fentanyl pills to go unseized as it spent eight months tracking a drug trafficking ring flooding the Southwest with deadly drugs.

Mexican president blasts DEA over tip lines, accusing it of not fighting fentanyl enough inside US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's president has blasted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration after it set up anonymous tip lines in the country, accusing American officials of “interference” and not doing enough to fight fentanyl and corruption inside their own borders.

Why did Sheinbaum call the DEA’s fentanyl operation “Fast and Furious of Fentanyl”?

Why did Sheinbaum call the DEA’s fentanyl operation “Fast and Furious of Fentanyl”?

Sheinbaum's angry response comes less than 24 hours after DEA Administrator Terry Cole announced the tip lines on his X account, encouraging Mexicans to denounce members of criminal networks in Sinaloa state, the corrupt officials who support them and people who launder money to finance narcoterrorism.

“Your information matters. Your identity and your safety matter,” Cole said, specifying that tips submitted via Signal, WhatsApp and email would be handled confidentially.

The United States has stepped up pressure on Mexico to fight the cartels and has even offered to deploy troops on Mexican soil, something Sheinbaum has ruled out while maintaining that there will be security cooperation with Washington, “but without subordination.”

On Nov. 20, Mexican military forces captured drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, alias “El Chapo Isidro,” a key ally of a Sinaloa cartel faction who was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Mexico requested Washington’s support for the operation, and the United States sent a drone to help gather information about the drug lord’s whereabouts.

The U.S. has requested Meza Flores’ extradition, but Mexican Attorney General Ernestina Godoy said he will be tried in Mexico.

Although cooperation between the two countries went smoothly in that operation, tensions arose between Mexico and Washington in late April after federal prosecutors in New York made public a drug trafficking indictment against Sinaloa Gov. Rubén Rocha Moya, a member of Mexico’s governing party. He and nine other officials were accused of collaborating with a faction of the Sinaloa cartel, which the Trump administration has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

Amid the controversy, Rocha Moya took an indefinite leave of absence, and his bank accounts in Mexico were frozen. But Mexican authorities refused to carry out the U.S. request to arrest him. Former Sinaloa Security Secretary Gerardo Mérida Sánchez surrendered to U.S. authorities in May.

DEA whistleblowers in June revealed to the how agents in New Mexico in recent years permitted hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills to go unseized. At the time, the DEA denied it ever knowingly allowed the trafficking of a synthetic opioid the White House has designated a “weapon of mass destruction.”

That denial, however, was further contradicted by new findings that the DEA permitted at least 1.4 million additional pills to be trafficked between August 2024 and April 2025 as it closed in on the largest fentanyl bust in U.S. history.

The based its tally on thousands of pages of court documents, investigative records, detailed wiretap reports and 12 hours of DEA surveillance footage showing dealers moving large packages of pills in plastic bins and duffel bags that passed through highly transited hotels, apartment complexes, Airbnb rentals and self-storage facilities in six states.

The Mexican president in her comments Thursday called the DEA’s decision to permit fentanyl to hit the streets the “Fast and Furious of Fentanyl,” a reference to the 2011 gun-walking scandal in which straw buyers smuggled some 2,000 assault weapons into Mexico with the intent of tracing the firearms to cartel leaders.

“What is the United States doing in the United States?” Sheinbaum asked. “We have a prosecutor’s office here, and the Security Ministry works here. So they should pay close attention to the other side of the border.”

The DEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cole said a channel for submitting tips about the state of Jalisco would be made public Thursday. The state is a stronghold of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known by its Spanish initials CJNG, which Washington also designated a terrorist organization.

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Goodman reported from Cleveland, Ohio.

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