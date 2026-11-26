The FAA has forecast significant weather-related disruptions across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic throughout Thursday. Arrival delays of around 30 minutes are already in place across most of the affected region.

The storm is affecting the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, bringing low clouds, strong winds and rain. The weather is also causing coastal flooding concerns, closing a major bridge and forcing the cancellation or postponement of popular Thanksgiving parades, according to CNN.

Air travel and road travel across parts of the United States are facing disruptions on Thanksgiving Day due to strong winds, rain and a major storm. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned that several major airports could experience flight delays despite fewer flights operating because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

How many US flights were cancelled or delayed by the Thanksgiving storm?

How many US flights were cancelled or delayed by the Thanksgiving storm?

The disruptions come as storms begin hitting busy travel routes along the East Coast. The figures were reported by flight-tracking website FlightAware, according to CNN.

More than 820 flights have been cancelled and around 500 delayed across the United States as of 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

More than 820 flights cancelled and 500 delayed across the US

Ground stops could force aircraft to wait on the ground before taking off, delaying their journeys. The FAA has also warned of possible delays at San Francisco International Airport on the West Coast. Scattered clouds and mist around the airport could affect flight operations there.

The FAA has also warned that ground stops or ground delays could begin after 9 a.m. ET for flights heading towards:

This means aircraft may have to circle in the air and wait before they can land at airports.

Although airlines had already reduced their flight schedules for Thanksgiving, bad weather has forced them to cancel even more flights.

Baltimore airport sees more than a quarter of flights cancelled Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is among the worst-hit airports. More than 25% of all flights scheduled to arrive at or depart from the airport have been cancelled for the day.

Washington and New York airports also report cancellations Around 8% of scheduled departures from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport have been cancelled. New York's LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport have also reported cancellations. Around 7% of flights to or from each of these two airports have been cancelled, according to CNN.

Commodore Barry Bridge closed due to strong winds A major bridge connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey has been completely closed in both directions because of strong winds. The Commodore Barry Bridge was shut after part of the equipment used for its ongoing repainting project came loose in the high winds.

The Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) said the closure was necessary as a safety measure to protect motorists while repair work is carried out. The authority said, "Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible", according to CNN.

The bridge will remain closed until further notice. Officials have not provided an estimated time for reopening it. Stronger winds are also expected to reach the area, adding to concerns about travel conditions.

Strong winds push seawater towards the Mid-Atlantic coast Coastal areas along the Mid-Atlantic are facing rising water levels as strong winds from the storm push ocean water towards the shore. The situation is becoming more serious because the region is also experiencing exceptionally high king tides.

King tides are unusually high natural tides that can increase the risk of coastal flooding. Water levels were expected to continue rising through Thursday morning. Tides were forecast to reach their highest levels between then and 10 a.m. ET, from Virginia Beach to southern New Jersey.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has warned that several areas face major coastal flooding. Floodwater could enter homes and force road closures across large parts of the coastline.