Global stock markets rose on Thursday, as European and Asian shares recovered from the recent technology-led sell-off. Investors also assessed a fresh round of tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump's administration. Global stock markets recover as investors assess Trump's tariffs and rising oil prices. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo) (REUTERS) more

The recovery came after concerns about heavy spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and doubts over whether technology companies would earn enough returns from their investments triggered a sharp fall in global markets, according to CNBC.

Investors appeared to look past the latest US tariff announcements, which targeted more than a dozen trading partners, including China, the European Union and India. The new tariffs were announced by the White House on Wednesday.