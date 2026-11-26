The institute reported that the first sign of activity at the future eastern tunnel area was spotted around April 3, 2026. Days later, a spoil pile was observed at the site.

The first signs of construction at the site were reportedly spotted in 2025 between December 7 and 12. In January 2026, a new path was seen being built from the admin area toward the future tunnel complex.

The institute reported that while Tehran has built several such facilities, the pace of construction at the Behjatabad facility was "unusual," indicating rapid progress.

Satellite images shows new construction on the Behjatabad underground facility located between Isfahan nuclear site and Pickaxe Mountain in November 2026. (Vantor Technologies and Institute for Science and International Security)

Newly surfaced satellite imagery has reportedly revealed rapid construction at Iran's Behjatabad underground facility. The facility is located about 62 kilometres between the Isfahan nuclear site and Pickaxe Mountain near the Natanz nuclear site, according to the Institute for Science and International Security.

A second tunnel area began emerging on June 12, 2026, according to the institute.

At present, it appears that Iran has recently begun installing the outer perimeter security barrier. The site is reportedly expected to encompass an area ranging from 5,000 to 12,000 hectares once completed.

"At this point, we can determine that Iran has recently begun to install the outer perimeter security barrier. From available imagery we have been able to discern what is likely to be the extent of its outermost physical security perimeter (see image below). When complete, the site will likely encompass an area of ~5000 hectares or ~12000 acres," the institute said in a post on X sharing satellite imagery from Vantor Technologies.

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The latest development comes just two months after reports suggested an increase in construction at Pickaxe Mountain in Isfahan.

New satellite imagery allegedly showed heightened construction activity on Pickaxe in 2026. Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said that analysis can neither confirm nor deny reports that Iran moved centrifuges into the site, but the nature of activity suggests the facility is not yet capable of enriching uranium.

“Multisource imagery analysis of Pickaxe Mountain and the Natanz Nuclear Facility from 2020 to the present reveals a clear three-phase activity signature across the five key points of interest and the roads connecting them, indicating a site that has shifted from active excavation toward probable internal construction and continued exterior reinforcement,” the think tank had said in its report.

In the case of the Behjatabad facility, the Institute for Science and International Security said that the site's purpose could be related to various military functions, such as missiles or other major weapons systems, given its security measures and the nature of the construction. However, the institute said that a nuclear purpose cannot be ruled out.

These developments regarding nuclear facilities and sites across Iran come against the backdrop of Tehran's reluctance towards UN inspections of the sites damaged in the Islamic Republic's war with the US.

A senior Iranian official said earlier this month that Iran will not let inspectors from the UN visit its damaged nuclear facilities until the Middle East war has ended and the United States meets its conditions.

These remarks came days after the International Atomic Energy Agency urged Tehran to take steps towards resuming inspections, which have remained suspended since last year's 12-day war with Israel, when the US also struck several Iranian nuclear sites.

"We will not grant the IAEA access to the facilities until Iran's conditions are met and the war has permanently ended," Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said during a televised interview.

IAEA inspectors had visited Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant in September but have not gained access to the other bombed sites, including Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan.

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Gharibabadi said the agency's request to inspect damaged sites was likely "aimed at assessing the effectiveness of American weaponry."

Iranian nuclear facilities were struck once again during the war which broke out on February 28 when joint US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he will not let Iran acquire or develop any nuclear weapons. He has also claimed that Iran's nuclear programme was effectively obliterated by the brief US strikes on key Iranian sites during the June 2025 war between Iran and Israel.

Earlier this month, the US military said that up to $20 million and "possible relocation" were available for information about the Iranian nuclear programme's "facilities, equipment, and associated personnel."

Tehran slammed Washington's move and called it "repugnant and regrettable."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran calls upon the UN Secretary-General, the Security Council, and the Director General of the IAEA to condemn this repugnant announcement explicitly and unequivocally," Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in a letter addressed to all three.

Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's stance that its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Iran's nuclear programme has been at the centre of tensions with the US for years. During Trump's first term in 2018, Washington withdrew from an agreement struck under Barack Obama that aimed to stop it developing nuclear weapons in return for sanctions relief.