"Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to gather with family and friends. But this year, as people gather around their tables, too many Americans are experiencing sticker shock. Prices are going up and up and up," Van Hollen said.

In a video message released ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Van Hollen cited findings from the American Farm Bureau Federation showing that the average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner rose 6% compared to last year—the first annual increase since 2022.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, the Maryland Democrat, argued that the surge is a direct consequence of the White House's foreign and trade policies. (Getty Images via AFP)

US Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) has blamed President Donald Trump ’s military conflict with Iran and tariff policies for driving up holiday grocery prices, warning that American families are facing "sticker shock" at the Thanksgiving table this year.

Also Read | Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC postponed to Saturday due to bad weather forecast

Pointing to rising costs across holiday staples, including milk, cranberries, and a 10% jump in the price of turkeys, the Maryland Democrat argued that the surge is a direct consequence of the White House's foreign and trade policies.

"And we know why this is happening. It's because of Trump's oil war in Iran that is driving up all of our prices. It's because of his tariff wars that are driving them up even further," he stated.

Van Hollen also accused the President and his wealthy allies of being disconnected from the financial strain felt by ordinary households.

"And while everybody else has to deal with the fallout from these increased prices, Donald Trump and his billionaire buddies, they're sitting very pretty, sitting pretty in the White House or at Mar-a-Lago, talking about their ballrooms," he said.

Referring to recent midterm election gains by Democrats, Van Hollen urged lawmakers to take action to ease the economic burden on consumers. "This is a time when we need to act on behalf of the American people. We had a big election day. Now it's time for us all to deliver. Let's get it done," he said, before wishing Americans a happy Thanksgiving.