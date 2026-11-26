During a home cleanout in western Massachusetts, 1,132 ancient Mexican artefacts might have been thrown away before they were saved. Instead, they were saved accidentally from a dumpster by a householder and turned over to an archaeologist, who then transported them to Connecticut. The 1,132 objects included pottery fragments, statue fragments, stone tools, and shark teeth. Forty high school students who took part in their preservation and analysis spent nearly two years cleaning, cataloguing, and storing them. Representative image of a man recovering ancient artefacts from a dumpster. (AI-generate/ ChatGPT) more

The artefacts were eventually repatriated to Mexico in a formal transfer ceremony in August, 2026. According to a report by KCCU published on August 21, 2026. The discovery began when Matthew Pioggia noticed the unusual objects while helping clear an old property. He contacted archaeologist Jeremy Pilver, who helped turn the find into a preservation project.

An unusual discovery inside a Massachusetts dumpster While Pioggia was cleaning out a decrepit house in western Massachusetts, he found a collection of strange items in a pile of trash. He snapped a few photos of the objects and shared them with his brother-in-law, Jeremy Pilver, an archaeologist who was also an archaeology instructor at Farmington High School in Connecticut. Pilver thought the objects might be of archaeological interest and told Pioggia to rescue them before the trash was taken out.

Pioggia spent four hours digging through the trash. Finally, he was able to salvage a large portion of the collection and brought back to Pilver approximately fifty boxes. Many of the items were dirty and dusty, and some items showed the marks of damage done by rodents. Among the artefacts were decorated fragments of ceramics and a small bird-shaped pendant, possibly a necklace.

Students spent nearly two years documenting the collection Aware of the amount of effort needed, Pilver made the recovery a hands-on learning activity for his students over the course of almost two years. More than 40 students at Farmington High School assisted in cleaning, sorting, and photographing the artefacts, taking inventories of the items' characteristics and entering each individual object in a digital catalogue. The school secured a temporary workspace, which allowed the students to sort through and compare the items systematically. The collection was recorded in a database and tracked in a shared spreadsheet to accompany its return.

According to the Mexican consulate in Boston, the inventory totalled 1,132 artefacts from southern Mexico dating back to pre-Hispanic times. The most numerous collection was made up of 1,053 ceramic sherds, which were smooth, moulded, painted, and incised. It also had two complete spindle whorls for textile making, 18 figure fragments, 3 wood fragments, 9 obsidian flakes, 11 flint flakes, stone polishers, and stone slab fragments. The group also included 36 shark teeth. The students also examined how the objects travelled to Massachusetts with the help of paperwork that was found with the artefacts. It revealed that the objects had been loaned from the National Museum of Archaeology in Mexico City to a researcher at a U.S. university about 55 years ago.