Huang had stepped down as the Nvidia CEO after his affair with Alice Huang came to light, and she was accused of being a Chinese spy. He was reinstated eleven days later.

President Donald Trump reportedly asked VP JD Vance personally to become involved in brokering the restoration of the Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO. (REUTERS)

The Pentagon has denied that its senior officials wanted to use an old wartime law to reinstate Jensen Huang as the Nvidia CEO .

How could the Defense Production Act have been used to pressure Nvidia?

How could the Defense Production Act have been used to pressure Nvidia?

Did the Pentagon consider using the Defense Production Act to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO?

Did the Pentagon consider using the Defense Production Act to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO?

However, denying the report, a Pentagon official said, “The conversations described between DOW senior leaders never happened and no such proposal was made by the Secretary, Deputy Secretary, or Under Secretary.”

What law did Hegseth and Pentagon officials want to invoke Officials had planned to resort to the Defence Production Act, which is a 1950 law allowing the president broad authority to intervene in the economy. This has historically been used to mobilise private companies to supply the military during wartime or national emergencies.

The Trump administration in its first term used this law to prompt General Motors to make ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Alice Huang may have been under Chinese surveillance amid affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, US agencies told Congress

Prior to Huang's return, Hegseth and senior deputy, Steve Feinberg, had discussed how the DPA could be used to pressure the Nvidia board to reinstate the executive to the company. The argument was that Huang was critical to the national security of the US, as per The Post.

“Essentially, they could use the DPA to force Nvidia to shift more of its production to military projects,” a person told the publication. They noted that the law could have been used to curb the chipmaker's production plans and profit, though it did not provide any clear path to install a new CEO.

Trump, Vance batted for Huang: Here's why While it remains unclear if Nvidia was told about this law, as per the Post article, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance became convinced of the importance of Nvidia to the economy. They also came to believe in Huang's singular ability to stabilise financial markets, the WaPo report noted.

Trump reportedly asked Vance personally to become involved in brokering the restoration of the Huang as the stock markets took a hit due to the scandal.

After Huang's departure the idea of using DPA to restore him had reportedly began to gain some currency in Silicon Valley circles as well.