Such an outcome may seem obvious, but women are frequently warned to expect the opposite. “Women in the perinatal period are at high risk for developing mental health problems, more than at any other time in their lives,” states the Royal College of Psychiatrists, a British professional body. Well-meaning though they are, such warnings overstate the risks, says Veerle Bergink, director of Mount Sinai’s Women’s Mental Health Centre in New York. “It’s misleading to suggest that the post-partum period is a major risk period for depression or anxiety.”

New mothers do face a sharp, temporary increase in the risk of severe mental illness including psychosis, a condition affecting one or two in 1,000 of them, marked by hallucinations and delusions. (Unsplash)

WHEN ANNA, now a 32-year-old mother of two living in Britain, first became pregnant in 2022, she dreaded the consequences for her mental health. “I was terrified of post-partum psychosis,” she says. “I was sure I was gonna be locked up.” Rather than explain the risks, she says, her midwives put her on a watch list. But Anna (not her real name) found her fears did not materialise. Motherhood left her feeling better, not worse.

New mothers do face a sharp, temporary increase in the risk of severe mental illness including psychosis, a condition affecting one or two in 1,000 of them, marked by hallucinations and delusions. A Swedish study published in 2025, led by Emma Bränn of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, found that first psychosis diagnoses among women with no history of mental illness were roughly six to seven times as likely in the first five weeks after childbirth as before pregnancy.

But most psychiatric diagnoses become less common during pregnancy and the first year after giving birth. Dr Bränn and her colleagues found that, despite a brief postpartum rise, the rate of new depression diagnoses in Swedish women with no recorded history of mental illness was lower during pregnancy and the first year, as were rates of anxiety and stress-related diagnoses. Psychosis was the only exception. “We cannot tell from our data the reason why we see this pattern,” says Dr Bränn, but she believes a sense of meaning or purpose may help.

Other studies show similar results. A paper published in 2019 by Michael Silverman of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and his colleagues analysed Swedish births, concluding that depression risk after childbirth was “no greater than at other times in a woman’s childbearing years and may even be lower”. Self-reported mental health also improved. A German study published in 2022 found that first-time mothers reported feeling calmer, more balanced and less down and gloomy during pregnancy and the year after childbirth.

The trend even appears to hold in America, where health care and paid maternity leave are patchy. The Economist analysed the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth, covering roughly 1,800 women and 1,900 men whose first children were mostly born between 2000 and 2017. We found that mothers’ self-reported mental-health scores, on a 0–100 scale, rose by around 1.6 points during pregnancy and 2.4 in the first year after birth, relative to pre-pregnancy levels. The boost during pregnancy and the first six months was similar for second and third babies. Forty-eight percent reported better mental health in the six months after birth than before pregnancy, compared with 44% of women without a young child over a similar period.

All the same, health professionals have good reason to draw attention to the risks. Caring for a newborn is a stressful and exhausting experience, and such warnings can help struggling mothers feel less alone. Historically, women who did not take happily to motherhood were dismissed or judged; emphasising its benefits risks making those who struggle feel like failures. Greater awareness can also help women recognise rare but serious conditions such as post-partum psychosis.

But overstating the dangers may also cause harm. Blanket warnings may divert attention from women most in need, including those with previous psychiatric diagnoses. They may also lead otherwise healthy mothers to mistake temporary exhaustion or normal changes in mood for signs of a mental disorder. For those with a history of psychiatric disorders, childbirth may be challenging, says Donghao Lu, a researcher at the Karolinska Institute. But for most, he adds, “it’s a happy journey.”