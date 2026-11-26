As per CBS News, New York City is not expected to get excessive rain. But a relatively rare High Wind Warning was issued, and gusts could reach 60 mph. Organizers have postponed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City until Saturday because of the storm.

More than 80 million people were under alerts on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned of powerful wind gusts, possibly as strong as 70 mph, from South Carolina up to Massachusetts.

As per CBS News , a storm that developed over Florida on Wednesday could bring flooding to southeastern states. It will then move quickly up the coast and reach the Northeast in time for Thanksgiving. Forecasts showed it could bring high winds and heavy rain to the region

Storms on both coasts and in the Midwest could slow down Thanksgiving travel across the US. (REUTERS)

Several storms are set to hit large parts of the United States this week, which could spoil Thanksgiving plans and slow down travel on both coasts and in the middle of the country.

Also read: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC postponed to Saturday due to bad weather forecast

Cities like Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, would likely get chilly rain on Thanksgiving, but most big cities were expected to be spared the highest amounts. The weather service said a flash-flooding threat in the Southeast on Wednesday could shift toward New York City by Thursday. Some areas, especially Florida and the Carolinas, could receive up to 5 inches of rain. Forecasters also warned of damaging winds, tornadoes and possible waterspouts.

Also read: Pacifica Pier partially collapses as huge waves pound California coast, videos surface

Snow in the Midwest As per CBS News, the interior parts of the eastern US and some spots in the Midwest could get their first measurable snowfall of the season around Thanksgiving. The weather service issued several winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of Illinois and Missouri, including St Louis, through Thursday evening. Some areas could get up to 6 inches of snow, or even 9 inches in certain places.

“Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages,” the weather service in St Louis wrote in a Wednesday advisory, as per CBS News. It recommended that people delay travel completely, if possible.

What to expect for travel According to weather.com, storms on both coasts could cause flight delays and messy roads for millions of people on Thursday and into the weekend. AAA has estimated that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving this week.

Eastern storm will move north through the Northeast, Ohio Valley and eastern Great Lakes on Thursday into Thursday night. It will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Wet snow will continue from Missouri to parts of Tennessee, with slushy roads possible, especially in Missouri and Illinois. In the West, rain and mountain snow will soak Washington and Oregon.

Weather.com said to expect major flight delays at all Northeast hub airports and at St. Louis because of snow. Delays are also possible at airports such as O'Hare, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Detroit and Seattle.