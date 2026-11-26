Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.
US approves $621.9 million F-16 equipment and maintenance support package for Ukraine
US approves a possible $621.9 million F-16 maintenance and support package for Ukraine, funded by four European countries.
The US State Department has approved a possible $621.9 million military sale to Ukraine to support the maintenance and operation of its F-16 fighter aircraft. The proposed package includes equipment, laboratory supplies and transportation support to help Ukraine maintain its fleet.
The State Department announced the decision on November 25, describing it as a Foreign Military Sale. According to the department, Ukraine will use funding from Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway through the Joint Ukraine Multinational Program – Services, Training and Articles Rapid Timeline (JUMPSTART).
The proposed purchase will not involve US government funding. It will also be added to an earlier military assistance agreement whose value was below the threshold requiring congressional notification.
F-16 package includes maintenance equipment and support
Ukraine requested a range of items needed to sustain its F-16 aircraft. The package includes cartridge-actuated and propellant-actuated devices, laboratory equipment and transportation support.
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The State Department said the proposed sale would strengthen Ukraine's ability to respond to current and future security threats. It is also expected to support the country's air defence and regional security missions.
The department added that Ukraine would be able to incorporate the equipment and services into its armed forces without difficulty. The announcement did not specify how many aircraft would receive support or provide a delivery schedule for the equipment.
European countries to fund the proposed purchase
Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway will provide the funding through the JUMPSTART programme, meaning the proposed transfer will not draw on US funds.
The US government will select the main contractors through competitive procurement procedures under federal acquisition rules. The State Department also noted that no offset agreement had been proposed so far. Any such arrangement would be discussed between Ukraine and the selected contractors during negotiations.
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The department said the proposed sale would support US foreign policy and national security objectives by improving the security of a partner country. It also confirmed that the arrangement would not affect US defence readiness.
No additional US government or contractor personnel will need to be assigned to Ukraine to carry out the proposed sale.
The announcement concerns approval of a possible sale and does not confirm that all equipment has already been purchased or delivered.