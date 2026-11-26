The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop for flights bound for Miami International Airport in Florida on Wednesday night. This is due to a disabled aircraft on the runway. All planes at Florida's Miami International Airport were halted on Wednesday night after a cargo plane overran the runway. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) more

The ground stop is until 11:30pm EDT, as per the advisory. “Due to RWY-TAXI / DISABLED AIRCRAFT, departure traffic destined to Miami International Airport, Miami, FL (MIA) will not be allowed to depart until at or after 11:30 pm EDT,” the FAA notice reads.

Based on visuals on social media, a FedEx cargo plane was set to land at the airport, but it overran the runway instead, triggering a ground stop.

“A FedEx aircraft overran Runway 26R at Miami International Airport at approximately 8:40 p.m. All runways are closed except for runway 9R,” Miami International Airport said in a statement. The FAA, in a later statement, said, “Flights will be resuming shortly at Miami International Airport after FedEx Flight 910 ran off the runway after landing. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 departed from Frederick W. Smith International Airport in Memphis. There are no reports of injuries. The FAA will investigate the incident.”