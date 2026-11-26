"Stocks are down sharply because of the November Third Election results . I wasn't on the Ballot, but if I was, the results, just like all three times before, would have been much different, and the Stock Market, and your 401-k's, would be BOOMING. I told you so!!!" Trump wrote on Truth social.

President Donald Trump blamed the November 3 election results for the fall in stocks. (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump has blamed the November 3 election results for the fall in stock prices. He said so in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, November 25.

How the market moved According to CNBC, stocks were lower on Wednesday as the artificial intelligence (AI) trade faced more pressure. Traders also reacted to the latest inflation data and more US tariffs.

Nasdaq Composite fell 2.5%. The S&P 500 dropped 2.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 220 points, or 0.5%.

Stocks came off their lows as the day went on. At its lowest, the Nasdaq was down 4.6% and the S&P 500 was down 3.2%. The Dow had lost more than 1,100 points, or 2.2%.

AI-related stocks led the fall:

Nvidia dropped 7%.

Micron Technology moved down 10%.

Oracle fell more than 6%.

Alphabet lost more than 3%. Dell fell more than 3%, even after strong third-quarter earnings. Chip company Ambarella fell more than 19% after its forecast for the current quarter came in light, as per CNBC.

Also read: Trump blames Democrats midterms victory for stock market wipeout, claims he predicted it

Why investors were worried According to CNBC, October's inflation data showed that prices were still rising. This increased expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in December and January. Headline PCE inflation rose 0.3% in October, taking the annual rate to 3.8% from 3.7% in September.

White House announced new tariffs on more than a dozen major trading partners, including China and the European Union.

“There’s a big worry that this market could move from a sentiment-based scare on the AI side to a growth-based scare if the market starts pricing in too much Fed activity of hiking rates,” said David Wagner, head of equities at Aptus Capital Advisors, according to CNBC.

It has been a volatile month for the stock market. Stocks surged on Monday after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang returned to his position following his removal.

Also read: Jensen Huang says his return as Nvidia CEO doesn't make him a ‘tech bro’ above the law: Report

Trump’s focus on Nvidia and the stock market Nvidia's Jensen Huang is back as the company's chief executive (CEO), and President Trump played a big part in it.

According to reports, Trump pushed for Huang's return after watching the stock market slide on Friday. He asked Vice President JD Vance to talk to Huang and work with Nvidia's board.

The deal was done late Sunday night and announced on Monday, November 23, in statements from Nvidia and then Trump.

In a brief telephone interview with The New York Times on Monday, soon after the news became public, Trump said, “I just thought he should be running the company, and I didn't know it was going to have this kind of an impact.”