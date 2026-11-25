Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has apologised to employees following his return to the company, telling them that his reinstatement does not put him above the law. During an all-hands meeting on Tuesday, Huang acknowledged his mistakes and said he would take responsibility for his actions. Nvidia chief Jensen Huang addresses his brief absence from the company. (Bloomberg) more

According to a Bloomberg report, Huang also addressed the suggestion that his position in the technology industry had earned him special treatment.

Citing people familiar with the meeting, Bloomberg reported that Huang said he was not brought back because he was a “tech bro” who was above the law. He also stressed that Nvidia's board would continue to hold him accountable.

Jensen Huang apologises to Nvidia employees Speaking at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, Huang told employees that he had let them down. He described the gathering as the “hardest company meeting” he had ever held and admitted to violating the company's code of conduct.

Huang also revealed that he had been attending therapy every day to work on his behaviour. According to Bloomberg, he said his conversation with his wife had been even harder than the one with employees.

“I hurt my family, my wife, and all of you,” he reportedly told staff.

The meeting came less than a week after another company-wide gathering had taken place without him. At the time, Nvidia's leadership was preparing for the possibility of finding a successor. Huang had been away from the chief executive role for nearly two weeks before the board reversed its decision on Monday.

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Huang thanks Nvidia's interim leadership Huang thanked chief financial officer Colette Kress for leading the company during his absence. He also said he did not want senior executives competing against one another for the top job.

His reinstatement followed US President Donald Trump's intervention on his behalf. However, Huang told employees that the board had assessed the situation and made its own decision.

He did not take questions during Tuesday's meeting, Bloomberg reported. Videos shared by employees on Monday showed him returning to Nvidia's headquarters to applause and cheers. He briefly addressed the staff, saying he would “do a better job”.