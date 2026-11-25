Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be benched for the game against the Denver Broncos. (AP Photo)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are benching Aaron Rodgers in the Friday game against the Denver Broncos . Mason Rudolph will start as the quarterback instead.

An official reason was not given as to why Rodgers had been benched. However, Tom Pelissero, an NFL journalist, noted that the player had struggled with his form this season. “Sources say this was a coach's decision. But Rodgers has struggled, and now Mike McCarthy is making a change,” he wrote on X.

Rodgers, 42, has had trouble finding his form this season, and the decision to bench him comes after the Steelers lost 19–16 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Also Read | Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford dies at 101; Sheila Ford Hamp to remain principal chair

The four-time NFL MVP will remain ‘inactive’ during the game versus the Broncos. Rodgers completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He struggled in both games where the Steelers lost, though the receiving corps has been depleted as well, Associated Press noted.

What coach Mike McCarthy said about Aaron Rodgers The coach's remarks on Rodgers have come into focus amid news of him being benched in the upcoming game. McCarthy had said, “No, Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” expecting him to start the game this week. However, this has now changed.

Meanwhile, NFL insider James Palmer noted that the coach had said, “I just think for us, as an offense, we need to take a step back and look at some things.” However, not many expected that it would lead to Rodgers being benched.

Is this the end for Aaron Rodgers? The news of Rodgers being benched has led many sports experts to opine that this might be the end of the road for the ageing quarterback. Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports said, “That almost certainly marks the end of his NFL career.”

Kyle Clark, another reporter, added, “Steelers will not be giving Aaron Rodgers another shot.” Tom Pelissero, who covers NFL for Netflix and Ringer, said, “Aaron Rodgers will be inactive Friday, and now has potentially played the final snap of his legendary 22-year career.”

Other NFL experts agreed that the Steelers have had their share of struggles in the offensive areas this season. Meanwhile, the news of Rodgers' being benched has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans.

Fans react to Aaron Rodgers news One fan wrote, “Something seems off about this Aaron Rodgers benching. Gotta wonder the back story is …”. Another wondered, “Does Aaron Rodgers just retire? He's been a great teammate to the other QBs but does he want to spend his final weeks in the NFL on the bench instead of going home and being with his wife? His response will be fascinating.”

Rodgers is yet to react to the news of him being benched.