NFL team Detroit Lions' owner Martha Firestone Ford has died at the age of 101, the club announced in a statement on November 24. They noted that she'd passed away in her home, surrounded by family. Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford died, and the club issued a statement remembering her. (X/@MySportsUpdate) more

"It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Martha Firestone Ford. Mrs. Ford inspired us all as a pillar of the Detroit community and the passionate matriarch of the Detroit Lions football team. She will always be remembered for her fierce loyalty to her family, her community and the city of Detroit.

Her presence on our sideline, in our building, and in our community will be greatly missed. We wish the entire Ford and Firestone families peace in this time of mourning," they wrote on social media.

A cause of death was not shared.

Sheila Ford Hamp will remain the principal owner and chair of the Lions, a release from the club added.

Who was Martha Firestone Ford? Ford had been an owner of the Lions for over 60 years. In 1963, she and her husband, William Clay Ford, got full control of the team. Her husband passed away in 2014, and Ford then assumed control of the franchise.

She transitioned to emeritus status in 2020, where she served until her death. Ford was supported by her four children – Principal Owner/Chair Sheila Ford Hamp, Owner/Vice Chair Martha Ford Morse, Owner/Vice Chair William Clay Ford Jr., and Owner/Vice Chair Elizabeth Ford Kontulis, who all assumed leadership roles in the family franchise.

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Ford was born in Akron, Ohio and was the granddaughter of American industrialist, Harvey S. Firestone. She graduated from Vassar College in 1946 and got married the next year. They moved to New Haven in Connecticut after that, and her husband attended Yale.

In 1949, the couple moved to the Detroit area and began to be active in the local community. “Mrs. Ford provided stability and direction to the Lions franchise as the club earned two playoff berths (2014 and 2016) during her tenure. In 2017, she made a significant investment in Ford Field, which has since served as the catalyst and foundation for the best-in-class gameday environment enjoyed by Lions fans today,” the club noted.

Ford built on the teams charities and was a “loyal and constant fixture of the franchise, sharing in its history and traditions. She remained present with the team even this season, attending games with a devotion that endured throughout her life,” the release noted.

She's survived by her four children, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.