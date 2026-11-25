The sugarcane farmers’ agitation in Haryana has entered its second week, spreading across several cane-growing districts and disrupting the start of the crushing season. Growers are increasingly worried about delays in clearing their fields for wheat sowing. A group of farmers on Tuesday reportedly disrupted the inauguration of the 43rd crushing season of Shahabad sugar mill in Kurukshetra district. (HT File) more

A group of farmers on Tuesday reportedly disrupted the inauguration of the 43rd crushing season of Shahabad sugar mill in Kurukshetra district.

The agitation demanding a hike in the sugarcane state advised price (SAP), launched by the Bharatiya Kisan Union- Charuni (BKU-Charuni) at Saraswati Sugar Mills in Yamunanagar on November 15, has gained momentum with several other farmers’ organisations, particularly the Bharatiya Kisan Union- Tikait (BKU-Tikait), extending support. The formation of the Haryana Sanjha Sangharsh Morcha has further strengthened the stir, which has now spread to Kurukshetra, Ambala, Rohtak, Karnal and Kaithal districts as crushing operations are being inaugurated without sugarcane.

After Yamunanagar, indefinite sit-ins have subsequently been launched outside the Bhadson Sugarmill in Karnal, Kurukshetra’s Shahabad sugar mill and the Naraingarh mill in Ambala district. Farmers have also staged protests at other mills, with more organisations extending support to the agitation.

Local jaggery and khandsari units have emerged as an alternative market for sugarcane, but growers allege that these units are taking advantage of the agitation by offering prices substantially below the government-fixed rate.

Yamunanagar and Ambala districts have a maximum of around 300 jaggery units, which collectively crush a substantial quantity of cane every season. According to reports, these units were earlier purchasing sugarcane at around ₹500 per quintal but have reduced their offers to nearly ₹350 to ₹400 following the agitation against the state’s SAP of ₹430, leaving farmers with little incentive to sell their crop to these units.

“Thousands of farmers like me are eagerly waiting for the agitation to end as I have 10 acres of sugarcane to harvest and clear for wheat sowing. However, I fear that this year I may not be able to sow wheat across my entire land,” said Krishan Kumar, a sugarcane grower from Shahbad of Kurukshetra.

BKU (Tikait) Haryana president Ratan Mann said that the agitation will continue until the government increases the SAP to ₹600 per quintal and all farmers of the state are united and will jointly fight for their demand.

The government increased the SAP from ₹415 per quintal in 2025-26 to ₹430 for the current season and announced a further increase to ₹450 for 2027-28. Farmers have rejected the hike of ₹15 as inadequate, citing rising expenditure on diesel, fertilisers, pesticides, irrigation, machinery and labour.

However, the chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has defended the government’s decision claiming that the state is providing the highest SAP in the country. But the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has announced a gherao of the CM’s residence in Kurukshetra on December 2 if the demand for ₹600 per quintal is not accepted.

Hooda extended support to farmers

The protesting farmers are also getting support from the opposition parties. Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda extended his support to the sugarcane farmers’ agitation, terming ₹15 hike in SAP a “cruel joke” on the farmers. “The government has raised the price by only 3%, even as inflation has skyrocketed and sugar prices have broken all records. The costs of agricultural equipment, fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, and labor have become so exorbitant that farmers are being forced to abandon farming,” he added.

In Kurukshetra, farmers from BKU-Charuni led by its spokesperson Rakesh Bains were removed from the program and briefly detained.

Bains had threatened to show black flags and prevent BJP cabinet ministers Arvind Sharma and Krishan Bedi from attending the program as chief guests, but agreed to let the season start officially.

However, the ministers skipped attending the event physically and Sharma chose to address the gathering virtually.

A police team under Shahabad DSP Siddharth tried to pacify the farmers, but Bains was adamant that they would continue their protest against the state government until it announced a raise in the SAP to ₹600 per quintal. The police later detained the farmers’ group briefly until the event concluded. Although the crushing season was kicked off, operations could not start because farmers refused to deliver the sugarcane crop to the mills.

In Karnal, the 51st crushing season was kicked-off after a hawan ceremony attended by DC Anand Kumar Sharma. Here too, Sharma spoke virtually and said the CM fixed the price for sugarcane farmers in the state at ₹430 per quintal for early varieties and ₹423 per quintal for late varieties, the highest in the country.

He added that the Haryana government is ensuring timely crop payments to its farmers and the online token system has saved sugarcane farmers 10 to 12 hours in transporting sugarcane to the mill.

Later, speaking to reporters about the farmers’ reluctance to bring the crop for crushing to the mill, the DC said they were in touch with farmers and their issues would be resolved soon.