​ ​A 65-year-old woman was killed and a 19-year-old youth injured after two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at the latter in Amritsar’s Chheharta area on Tuesday. Police also found that the duo had allegedly been hired by gangster Ankush Bahman for ₹20,000 to conduct reconnaissance and eliminate another target. (Shutterstock) more

Acting swiftly after the shooting, police tracked down and arrested the two accused following a brief exchange of fire later in the day.

The deceased, Dalbir Kaur, was a neighbour of the intended target, Simranjit Singh, alias Gola. She was caught in the line of fire and suffered a bullet injury. Both were rushed to a hospital, where Dalbir succumbed during treatment.

The accused were identified as Jagroop Singh, 18, a resident of Gurunanak Ward, and Harmanpreet Singh, alias Rapper, 18, a resident of Kot Khalsa. Both sustained bullet injuries during the police encounter and were admitted to a hospital.

Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Harmanbir Singh Gill said police teams tracked down the suspects using technical inputs and human intelligence. When intercepted, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police party, firing three rounds. The police retaliated with five rounds in self-defence, before overpowering and arresting them.

Police recovered a pistol, two live cartridges, three empty shells and the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the attack on Simranjit was triggered by personal enmity, reportedly following an alleged insult to Harmanpreet’s turban.

Police also found that the duo had allegedly been hired by gangster Ankush Bahman for ₹20,000 to conduct reconnaissance and eliminate another target. However, they diverted from the assigned target to attack Simranjit to settle their personal score.

A case was registered under Sections 109, 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, at the Chheharta police station.

Gill said further investigation was underway to establish the sequence of events, trace the source of the weapon and identify others involved in the conspiracy.