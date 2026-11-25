With revelations that a competent authority in land acquisition cases doubled the compensation illegally, the Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to submit a report about such instances reported in Punjab between 2019-2025. The bench of justice Jagmohan Bansal observed that the state authorities appear to be “either intentionally or unintentionally trying to extend undue advantage” to the landowners. (HT File) more

According to the court, such instances have come to light in the cases only where land was being acquired for the NHAI or the railways, and not where the state government was acquiring land for its own purposes.

The court was dealing with a bunch of cases filed by NHAI on land acquisition for widening National Highway-95, that starts from Mohali and passes through Samrala, Ludhiana, Jagraon, Moga and terminates near Ferozepur.

According to the judgment, the Competent Authority Land Acquisition (CALA) passed the award in 2015 and determined compensation at ₹1 crore per acre by treating the land in question as agricultural land. In 2019, some farmers submitted representation stating that their land should be treated as commercial. The CALA passed the supplementary award in July 2019 and assessed market value at ₹2 crore per acre. The NHAI had argued that the CALA could have made changes that too clerical in nature up to six months from passing the award. It could not have changed the award after 2-3 years that too without any notice to the NHAI.

The bench of justice Jagmohan Bansal observed that the state authorities appear to be “either intentionally or unintentionally trying to extend undue advantage” to the landowners.

Supplementary awards passed without NHAI being notified

“The impugned supplementary awards have been passed after 2-4 years from the date of passing original award. The CALA has passed supplementary awards even without issuing notice to the NHAI. …it is basic principle of law that no modification in the order should be made without granting opportunity to the person who is going to be prejudiced by modification. In the case in hand, liability of the NHAI on account of supplementary awards multiplied. NHAI was prejudiced without being heard. The impugned awards have been passed without granting opportunity of hearing to the NHAI, thus, are bad in the eye of law,” it recorded.

The court noted that even clerical mistake cannot be corrected beyond six months from the date of award whereas CALA has passed impugned supplementary awards even after four years from the date of original award.

“..this court is of the considered opinion that the CALA had no power to review or modify its order. It became functus officio, the moment award was passed. It could correct clerical or typing mistake. The impugned supplementary awards deserve to be set aside and accordingly are hereby set aside,” the court ordered noting that supplementary awards are passed only where beneficiary agencies are NHAI, Railways etc.

“No such supplementary award is passed where acquisition is for the state itself. This practice of passing supplementary awards need to be curbed,” it said, adding that if procedure adopted by the authorities is approved, it would lead to chaos and anarchy. “Any person at any time would approach collector and seek modification/review of the original award. It would certainly lead to corruption. The mechanism to challenge award would become meaningless,” it remarked, further asking the registry to send copy of the order to the chief secretary for his perusal and further necessary instructions.

The court also asked the NHAI to submit a report within four months about supplementary/corrigendum awards passed by CALA during 2019 to 2025 and in how many cases NHAI had accepted the same and enhanced amount of compensation was released.