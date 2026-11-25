Head coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday that Dobbins has received a one-game suspension for a “conduct detrimental” to the team.

The Denver Broncos are set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 12 matchup this Friday, but running back J.K. Dobbins will be unavailable for selection and will not be part of the team's roster for the road game.

When asked to provide further details about the situation, Payton chose not to elaborate, saying, “I think it's better that way,” he said.

Payton had backed Dobbins before suspension Only a day before announcing the suspension, Payton had emphasized Dobbins' importance to the team during a Zoom call with reporters, saying, “J.K.’s going to be super important for what we’re doing in this stretch.”

This came despite the running back receiving just one carry in Denver's 38-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

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The 27-year-old gained no yards on his only carry, which came during Denver’s second drive. He once again hesitated at the line of scrimmage, continuing a pattern that has marked his performances this season.

Bo Nix avoids discussing Dobbins' suspension Bo Nix also avoided commenting in detail when questioned about Dobbins' suspension. “Well, obviously I have nothing to do with it,” Nix said. “And so we'll just keep finding a way to figure out how to win games,” the Broncos quarterback added.

The Broncos (8-2) will look to extend their NFL-best active winning streak to seven games when they take on the Steelers (4-6) on Black Friday.

However, Dobbins' suspension has introduced another unexpected development during an already unusual week, with the team facing a shortened preparation schedule and a departure for Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Dobbins was absent from Denver's practice on Tuesday.

Dobbins' role declines amid Coleman's emergence The Ohio State alum, who is in his second season with the Broncos, has recorded a team-high 324 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 99 carries.

However, his role in the offense has diminished considerably following the rise of rookie Jonah Coleman, who delivered career-best numbers against Sunday with 24 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns.

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Dobbins was Denver's primary ball carrier during the first six weeks, but his involvement has fallen off sharply since then, with just 17 rushing attempts in his last four outings. His 3.3 yards per carry this season represents a career low and has pulled his overall career average down to 4.9.

Across six NFL seasons, including three with the Baltimore Ravens, Dobbins has accumulated 3,348 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. He has also recorded 97 receptions for 398 yards and one receiving score.

(With AP inputs)