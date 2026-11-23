Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.
Controversial Parker Washington TD ruling vs Giants sparks outrage as former NFL referee sides with Jaguars
Former NFL referee Gene Steratore disagreed with the ruling, saying he believed Parker Washington had completed the catch and deserved the touchdown.
The Jacksonville Jaguars were involved in a closely contested matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday, but remained behind on the scoreboard throughout before eventually suffering an 18-23 defeat.
However, one of the game's biggest talking points came when wide receiver Parker Washington appeared to pull off a touchdown catch, only for the officials to overturn the play.
Jaguars challenge fails to overturn ruling
Trailing 20-6 early in the fourth quarter, Trevor Lawrence connected with Washington in the back-left corner of the end zone. The receiver appeared to make an impressive leaping grab while securing the ball and getting both feet down near the boundary, seemingly completing the touchdown.
The officials initially ruled the play incomplete, and Jacksonville opted to challenge the decision. However, the review upheld the on-field ruling, with Washington deemed to have failed to complete the catch. The NFL's replay assist system, which is designed to correct clear officiating mistakes without requiring a coach's challenge, also did not intervene to overturn the call.
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With the touchdown taken off the board, the Jaguars had to settle for a field goal, cutting the Giants' advantage to 20-9.
CBS analyst questions ruling
The decision drew scrutiny, including from former NFL referee and CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, who disagreed with the ruling and said during the broadcast that he believed Washington had made the catch.
“I did not think he lost possession of the football... I think it’s a touchdown, fellas,” Steratore said.
Fans and analysts slam touchdown ruling
The controversial decision sparked widespread outrage on social media, with fans and analysts questioning why Washington's apparent touchdown was not awarded.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared a slow-motion replay of the play, expressing disbelief over the ruling and tweeting, "How on earth is this not a Parker Washington TD?!"
Former NHL player and Barstool Sports co-host Ryan Whitney also weighed in, suggesting the call further reinforced his belief that the NFL was rigged. He posted, "So that no TD call on the blatant Parker Washington catch has me firm on the nfl is rigged bandwagon"
Football analyst and podcaster Dave Kluge was equally frustrated with the decision, pointing to Washington's apparent control of the ball and multiple body parts touching the ground in bounds. He tweeted, "Parker Washington had three feet, a knee, and a shin down in bounds with the ball clamped in his hands but it isn't a touchdown?"
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Fans also flooded social media with reactions, with one user criticizing the officiating by writing, "That's a bad call, definitely a touchdown."
Another user expressed disbelief over the decision, commenting, "I hate blaming refs but that is insane"
Another fan accused the officials of favoring New York, posting, “Refs tryna make sure the Giants win their division smh”