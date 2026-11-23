Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected from Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter after being penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. DK Metcalf was ejected from Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) more

Metcalf was involved in two separate altercations against the Eagles, both involving cornerback Cooper DeJean.

DeJean details second-half confrontation Speaking after the game, DeJean revealed that Metcalf "almost" poked him in the eyes and "just missed" during a second-half confrontation between the two. However, the Eagles defender downplayed the incident, suggesting it was simply a result of the competitive intensity on the field rather than anything serious.

"Things like that happen in football. It wasn't anything crazy, no one was really saying anything, it was just two guys going at it."

The 23-year-old further explained how the confrontation unfolded, saying, "He was trying to block me, I was trying to get him off of me. Things like that and then it obviously carried over to whatever that was at the end when he got thrown out."

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Metcalf's altercations that led to ejection Metcalf was involved in two separate confrontations with Philadelphia players during Sunday's game. His first altercation came when he went after cornerback Cooper DeJean, drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty. The Steelers receiver appeared to make contact with DeJean's eyes during their second clash, resulting in another flag for unsportsmanlike conduct and his ejection from the game.

He ended the outing with just one reception for two yards, two personal fouls and a dismissal.

Metcalf's history of disciplinary issues This marked the third ejection of his NFL career. Metcalf has built a history of on-field disciplinary issues over his eight seasons in the NFL, and his exit on Sunday drew a mix of boos and cheers from Eagles fans as he made his way to the locker room.

The 28-year-old was also involved in a confrontation with a Detroit Lions fan last December. Although officials did not witness the incident and he avoided an ejection, the NFL later handed him a two-game suspension.

McCarthy speaks on Metcalf’s ejection Following Sunday's ejection, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy criticized Metcalf's actions, calling them "unacceptable."

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“We’ll sit down and address everything,” McCarthy said. “Especially, we need him. We need him in those games, and that’s not acceptable to get thrown out of the game. He’s one of the 48. It’s about everything we do through the week is to put those guys in position to be successful,” the coach added.