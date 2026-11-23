Meanwhile, kicker Matt Gay (hip) and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (toe), who were also listed as questionable, are active for the matchup.

With Bowers sidelined, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas and Carter Runyan will handle the tight end duties for Las Vegas on Sunday. This marks Bowers' third game missed this season.

The 23-year-old missed Wednesday's practice before returning in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. Head coach Klint Kubiak had said earlier in the week that the 2024 first-round pick could still have a chance to play against Denver even if he missed practice.

The Raiders confirmed Bowers would be inactive just minutes before kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported earlier on Sunday that the Raiders tight end "is pushing to play". However, he also noted that there is "not a lot of optimism Brock Bowers will play Week 11".

Brock Bowers' availability was uncertain heading into the Las Vegas Raiders' road matchup against the Denver Broncos, with the tight end listed as questionable and facing a game-time decision.

Joining Bowers on the Raiders’ inactive list for Sunday are Tonka Hemingway, Dont’e Thornton Jr., Malik Benson, Dalton Johnson, Tristin McCollum and Bryce Cabeldue.

Bowers' Week 10 injury setback Bowers sustained an ankle injury during the Raiders' Week 10 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks and was forced out in the second quarter. He hurt his right ankle during the opening drive of Las Vegas' 21-13 defeat when left tackle Kolton Miller and a Seattle defender fell over his leg while Ashton Jeanty was attempting a run at the 11:31 mark.

Bowers stayed down momentarily before getting back to his feet and walking off the field without assistance. He was taken to the medical tent before returning to the field for Fernando Mendoza's 10-yard touchdown run. However, he headed to the locker room shortly after and was listed as questionable to return.

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Bowers returned to the field with 13:30 left in the second quarter, hauling in a 12-yard reception on third down. However, he headed back to the locker room later in the quarter and stayed there through halftime before the Raiders confirmed he would not return for the rest of the game.