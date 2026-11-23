Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar Party and caretaker Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party failed to reach an agreement on forming a potential coalition government following their latest round of talks on Sunday. Gadi Eisenkot faces a December 6 deadline to put together a governing coalition. (AP) more

"The latest round of coalition talks... has concluded. The two sides outlined their positions on a range of substantive issues and discussed them in detail," the parties said in a joint statement.

They also indicated that further discussions would take place, although no date or timeframe was announced. "A follow-up meeting will be held," they added, without providing any additional details.

Representatives from Eisenkot's Yashar Party and Netanyahu's Likud held a four-hour meeting at a hotel in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, following their initial round of discussions last Sunday.

Eisenkot faces coalition deadline Eisenkot faces a December 6 deadline to put together a governing coalition, though he can seek an additional two weeks, after the October vote left both sides without enough seats to govern independently.

His 48-seat faction is short of the 61 needed for a parliamentary majority, with internal disagreements over potential partners complicating negotiations.

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The options under consideration include bringing ultra-Orthodox groups on board, seeking support from Arab parties or pursuing a power-sharing arrangement with Likud.

Netanyahu seeks power-sharing deal Netanyahu is advocating for a national unity administration that could involve sharing the premiership with Eisenkot through a rotational arrangement, a model Israel has previously adopted.

The deal could potentially help Netanyahu retain political safeguards against the corruption allegations he faces while continuing to resist calls for an independent inquiry into the security lapses leading up to Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack.

However, the proposal faces resistance from Eisenkot, who has ruled out joining a government headed by Netanyahu, a central target of his election campaign.

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Eisenkot's ally and former prime minister Naftali Bennett also reaffirmed on Saturday that he would not join any coalition involving "Netanyahu or his bloc, under any circumstances".