US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton has defended President Donald Trump's decision to call Russian President Vladimir Putin his “friend”, saying the remark was appropriate during talks between leaders of the world's three biggest nuclear powers. However, Clayton made clear that Putin is not a friend of the US when it comes to the war in Ukraine. U.S Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton testify during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on November 18. (Getty Images via AFP) more

Democrats have called Trump's comments a betrayal of American values. This came after Trump met Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping for rare three-way talks in China. Trump and his top aides called it a historic meeting of the three countries with the largest nuclear arsenals.

Trump warmly greeted Putin and repeatedly called him his "friend," as per AP. On Saturday, he posted an image on Truth Social of himself shaking hands with a smiling Putin, with the caption “My Friend.”

"In that circle — in that circle of that conversation, using the term 'friend' is entirely appropriate," Clayton said on ABC's "This Week," according to AP.

On CNN's "State of the Union," he called it "historic" and "remarkable" for Trump to meet the leaders of the other top nuclear powers. "In that context, whatever language the president wants to use, I trust him completely," he said.

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What did Clayton say about Putin Clayton refused to call Putin a friend of the US, pointing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is an American ally. “He is not America's friend in Ukraine. Not at all. Not at all,” Clayton said on ABC.

Trump also avoided the question. On Thursday, he defended the term, saying "it's nice to have people that have 4,000 nuclear weapons as a friend as opposed to an enemy," as per Reuters. On Friday, when asked again whether Putin is a friend to the US as a whole, Trump said, “I can't speak to America.” He then moved on to his personal relationship with Putin. "I consider him to be somebody that I have a very good relationship (with)," Trump said. “It's actually very good.”

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Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called the summit a "historic embarrassment" for the US. "America would have been far better off if Trump just stayed home," he said from the Senate floor, as per AP.

European allies of Ukraine also criticized Trump's remarks, according to Reuters. "Mr Putin is not our friend and will never be," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.