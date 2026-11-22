Vladimir Putin could accidentally trigger World War Three through Russia's increasingly aggressive actions, the UK's Chief of Defense Intelligence has warned. UK intelligence chief warns Putin could trigger World War Three by mistake. (REUTERS) more

Lieutenant General Matthew Jones said Russia was not actively seeking war with Nato but warned that a serious mistake could lead to dangerous consequences.

What the UK intelligence chief said Lieutenant General Matthew Jones spoke at the Cambridge intelligence seminar on Friday evening. His comments were published on Saturday.

He said he does not believe Russia wants a war with NATO. "With some confidence I can say Russia does not actively seek war with Nato," he said.

But he warned that Russia's behavior is becoming reckless. "However, my greatest fear is the risk of a significant miscalculation. Putin is under pressure and that is leading to a more assertive and aggressive approach as he seeks to challenge us," he said.

"There are too many recent examples of reckless Russian behavior where, if the incident had been slightly different, the results could have been extremely serious," General Jones added.

Denmark plot and reactions According to the Daily Mail, Denmark said it had stopped an alleged plot to kill a Ukrainian-American citizen on Danish soil. The plot was reportedly linked to Russian intelligence. The report identified the person as a Ukrainian-American rapper.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it an “attack on EU soil”. She wrote on X on Saturday, "Our resolve will only grow stronger."

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said, "We stand in solidarity with Denmark in the face of this egregious attempted assassination on Nato ally territory."

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham also called the incident in Poland "utterly unacceptable", the report said.

General Jones said the UK did not want a conflict with Russia.

"I want to be clear that the UK's position is that we do not seek conflict or confrontation with Russia," he said.

He added, "But we will robustly defend our national security and that of our allies, when it is threatened."

According to the Daily Mail, Defense Secretary Wes Streeting has also said the UK must be ready for war by 2030.