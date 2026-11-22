President Donald Trump joked that former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt loves her baby more than him as he continues to look for someone to replace her. Trump joked that Karoline Leavitt "loves the baby more than she loves me". (X/@karolineleavitt) more

Speaking to Fox News on Saturday, Trump praised Leavitt, who left her White House position in August to spend more time with her growing family. He said she had been excellent at her job and that finding someone to take her place was proving difficult.

What did he say Trump said he may make a selection for press secretary but is struggling to find someone to take over from Leavitt.

"Karoline was fantastic; she’s a problem. She's a big problem. I told her that," Trump said.

He kept praising her. "She was so good. Who the hell do you put in there, right? That mouthpiece was spinning," Trump said.

Then he joked about her family. "She loves the baby more than she loves me, that's terrible, but she’s doing great. And now she’s involved with Fox. She’s gonna be a star," Trump said.

She had gone on maternity leave in late April to give birth to her second child, a daughter. After she returned, she announced she would leave to raise her two young children.

The 28-year-old was the youngest White House Press Secretary ever.

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White House still searching for Leavitt’s replacement The White House has been without a permanent press secretary for 81 of the past 86 days since Leavitt left. Conservative commentator Katie Zacharia was hired for the role but left after just five days, this was the shortest time anyone had served as White House press secretary.

Trump had also suggested that UFC President Dana White take the job. However, White appeared to turn down the offer.

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What Trump said about 2028 Trump also spoke about the 2028 presidential election on Fox News' "Saturday in America"

Host Kayleigh McEnany asked who he would like to see run on both the Republican and Democratic tickets.

Trump said JD Vance and Marco Rubio are "doing fantastically" and are "both very, very popular", according to Fox News.

On the Democratic side, Trump said, "I was a little surprised to see Kamala [Harris] is doing pretty well". He also said AOC is doing well. He added that Democrats may end up with "somebody that nobody ever heard of".