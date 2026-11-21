US President Donald Trump has called on chipmaker Nvidia to bring back its former CEO Jensen Huang, saying the company should give him a second chance despite the controversy surrounding his resignation. Trump wants Nvidia to bring back Jensen Huang as CEO, (Bloomberg) more

Speaking to reporters at a White House press conference on Friday, Trump said Huang was one of the world's most talented minds and should return to lead the company. He also suggested that Huang should apologize before taking up the role again.

What did he say Trump spoke to reporters about Huang. “I would love to see him be back. You have one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world, and where is he going to go?” Trump said.

“I think that I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance," Trump said this at a White House press conference. “You know we’re a country of second chances,” he said.

Trump called Huang “a good man” who “made some bad decisions.” He also said Nvidia should take Huang back “if they were smart.”

“I’d like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back because he created something with Blackwell,” Trump said. Blackwell refers to the most advanced chips designed by Nvidia.

“He [Jensen] put us in a position where we are literally 10 years advanced over other companies,” Trump said.