An American woman who spent nearly a decade in detention in Cuba has been quietly released and returned to the United States, according to a CNN report. Alina López Miyares, a 68-year-old Cuban-American teacher convicted of espionage, has been quietly released from Cuban custody and returned to the United States. (Hostage Aid Worldwide) more

Alina López Miyares, a 68-year-old Cuban-American teacher, was released earlier this year following a discreet operation involving a US government team that travelled to Havana to bring her home, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. A State Department spokesperson also confirmed the development.

Detained in 2017 on espionage charges López Miyares was detained by Cuban authorities in 2017 and accused of espionage. Her release marks the end of nearly ten years in Cuban custody.

According to one of the CNN sources and the State Department spokesperson, Washington did not make any payment or enter into an exchange with Havana to secure her freedom.

Release comes amid rising US-Cuba tensions Her return comes at a time of escalating tensions between Washington and Havana. The Trump administration has intensified its pressure campaign against the Cuban government, seeking political and other changes on the island.

Despite the strained relationship between the two countries, the quiet operation appears to have enabled López Miyares's return to the United States without a publicly announced diplomatic agreement.

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From childhood in Cuba to years behind bars Alina López Miyares was born in Cuba but emigrated during her childhood. She later became a US citizen and built a career as a special education teacher.

According to advocates, López was persuaded to return to Cuba in 2017 by her estranged husband, whom they alleged had ties to Cuban intelligence. Following her return, she was taken into custody and charged with espionage. A military court subsequently convicted her and handed down a 13-year prison sentence.

Family raised concerns over her health and well-being López's prolonged imprisonment also took a heavy toll on her family. In March, her son, Michael Peralta, told CNN that his mother was experiencing serious health problems and might need surgery.

He also described the emotional and psychological burden her detention had placed on the family. During her years in prison, López was unable to attend the funerals of either of her parents, Peralta told CNN.