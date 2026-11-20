Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.
Alina Lopez Miyares: American teacher held in Cuba on espionage charges since 2017 released
Alina López Miyares, 68, has returned to the United States after nearly ten years in Cuban custody, as per a new report.
An American woman who spent nearly a decade in detention in Cuba has been quietly released and returned to the United States, according to a CNN report.
Alina López Miyares, a 68-year-old Cuban-American teacher, was released earlier this year following a discreet operation involving a US government team that travelled to Havana to bring her home, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. A State Department spokesperson also confirmed the development.
Detained in 2017 on espionage charges
López Miyares was detained by Cuban authorities in 2017 and accused of espionage. Her release marks the end of nearly ten years in Cuban custody.
According to one of the CNN sources and the State Department spokesperson, Washington did not make any payment or enter into an exchange with Havana to secure her freedom.
Release comes amid rising US-Cuba tensions
Her return comes at a time of escalating tensions between Washington and Havana. The Trump administration has intensified its pressure campaign against the Cuban government, seeking political and other changes on the island.
Despite the strained relationship between the two countries, the quiet operation appears to have enabled López Miyares's return to the United States without a publicly announced diplomatic agreement.
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From childhood in Cuba to years behind bars
Alina López Miyares was born in Cuba but emigrated during her childhood. She later became a US citizen and built a career as a special education teacher.
According to advocates, López was persuaded to return to Cuba in 2017 by her estranged husband, whom they alleged had ties to Cuban intelligence. Following her return, she was taken into custody and charged with espionage. A military court subsequently convicted her and handed down a 13-year prison sentence.
Family raised concerns over her health and well-being
López's prolonged imprisonment also took a heavy toll on her family. In March, her son, Michael Peralta, told CNN that his mother was experiencing serious health problems and might need surgery.
He also described the emotional and psychological burden her detention had placed on the family. During her years in prison, López was unable to attend the funerals of either of her parents, Peralta told CNN.
UN called her detention arbitrary
Her case drew international attention in 2022 when the United Nations Human Rights Council's Working Group on Arbitrary Detention concluded that López had been unlawfully deprived of her freedom. The UN body called on Cuban authorities to release her immediately.